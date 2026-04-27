Malaysia Strengthens Multi-Agency Efforts to Combat Rising Online Scams

Malaysia is taking decisive action to curb the increasing number of online scams through a coordinated retreat involving key stakeholders. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the initiative, which aims to close legal and regulatory gaps and improve enforcement against fraudulent activities. The move comes amid a surge in job scams targeting young people, with alarming statistics from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Malaysia is intensifying efforts to combat the rising tide of online scams through a coordinated multi-agency approach. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced that a retreat will be organized soon by the Malaysia n Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to enhance collaboration among stakeholders, including law enforcement and financial institutions.

The initiative aims to address gaps in legal and regulatory frameworks, ensuring a more unified response to fraudulent activities. Fahmi emphasized the need for agencies to work together, as issues identified by one organization may not be fully comprehended by another. The retreat will focus on various types of scams, such as loan shark activities, job scams, investment fraud, and romance scams, all of which exploit network services.

The urgency of this effort is underscored by alarming statistics from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), which reported a surge in job scams targeting young people aged 17 to 22. In the first three months of 2024 alone, there were an average of two daily cases, with a total of 569 cases recorded so far this year. The situation worsened in 2023, with 1,246 cases reported.

Fahmi noted that scams are not confined to social media but also occur on messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. The MCMC is collaborating closely with the Bukit Aman CCID and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to tackle these issues. The minister’s announcement follows a recent report by The Star highlighting the growing threat of online job scams, which has prompted calls for stronger regulatory measures.

Meanwhile, Sabah is considering the Trans Borneo Railway as part of its long-term transport strategy, while a coalition of veterans' groups is working to enhance upskilling programs for former servicemen. These developments reflect Malaysia’s broader commitment to addressing both cybersecurity and socio-economic challenges





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