Malaysia Strengthens Defense Industry Cooperation with Turkey

Malaysia continues to strengthen its defense industry cooperation with Turkey through a series of official visits by Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin. The latest visit was to witness the naming and launching ceremony of the second batch of the Royal Malaysian Navy's littoral mission ship (LMS) at the Istanbul Shipyard in Turkey.

Malaysia continues to strengthen defense industry cooperation with Turkey through a series of official visits by Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin to the country. The latest visit was to witness the naming and launching ceremony of the second batch of the Royal Malaysia n Navy's littoral mission ship (LMS) at the Istanbul Shipyard in Turkey .

The LMS is a key component of the Royal Malaysian Navy's transformation plan, which aims to modernize the naval fleet and enhance operational readiness. The program is a collaboration between Malaysia and Turkey, with the latter providing the design and technology for the MILGEM ADA-class ships. The second batch of LMS is expected to be delivered to the Royal Malaysian Navy by the end of 2027.

During the visit, Mohamed Khaled also met with Turkish defense industry players, including Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S and HAVELSAN, to discuss potential cooperation in defense systems, technology development, and industrial collaboration. The meeting also touched on the potential for strategic defense cooperation between Malaysia and Turkey, including the involvement of Boustead Holdings Berhad in strengthening the National Defense Industry Policy (DIPN) and deepening defense ties between the two countries.

The cooperation is aligned with Malaysia's efforts to strengthen its domestic defense industry, reduce dependence on foreign companies, and open up opportunities for local players to participate in the global supply chain. Mohamed Khaled also praised Turkey's experience in developing its domestic defense industry as a model for Malaysia to follow. He noted that Malaysia sees a huge potential for expanding defense cooperation with Turkey beyond existing programs, particularly in the exchange of expertise and technology transfer.

Meanwhile, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Raja Zarith Sofiah, attended the naming and launching ceremony of the first LMS in the second batch, which was named KD Tunku Abdul Jalil in honor of the late Tunku Abdul Jalil, who was known for his bravery and resilience in fighting cancer. Mohamed Khaled described the naming ceremony as a significant tradition in the naval forces, marking the official transfer of a ship from land to sea and its official naming.

The LMS is built based on the design of the Turkish MILGEM ADA-class ships, and the program is a significant collaboration between Malaysia and Turkey in the defense industry. The program is part of the Royal Malaysian Navy's transformation plan, which aims to modernize the naval fleet and enhance operational readiness.

The second batch of LMS is expected to be delivered to the Royal Malaysian Navy by the end of 2027, and Mohamed Khaled is confident that the program will be completed on schedule. He also expressed his confidence in the dedication of the project team from the Royal Malaysian Navy, STM, and the Istanbul Shipyard, and is confident that the three ships will be delivered on time.

Mohamed Khaled also emphasized the potential for Malaysia and Turkey to strengthen their cooperation, particularly in the exchange of knowledge and technology transfer, which can strengthen the domestic defense industry





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Malaysia Turkey Defense Industry Cooperation Littoral Mission Ship Royal Malaysian Navy

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