Malaysia has strengthened its defence-industrial cooperation with Türkiye through a series of engagements, culminating in the naming and launching of the Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2. The visit reflects growing trust and strategic cooperation between both countries, particularly in defence technology and industrial development.

Malaysia strengthens defence-industrial cooperation with Türkiye through engagements, culminating in naming and launching of Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2. Discussions on potential cooperation in defence systems , technology development , and industrial collaboration.

The cooperation aims to enhance local defence solutions, reduce reliance on foreign systems, and open opportunities for Malaysian companies to participate in global supply chains. The visit reflects growing trust and strategic cooperation between both countries, particularly in defence technology and industrial development





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Malaysia-Türkiye Defence Relations Defence-Industrial Cooperation Defence Systems Technology Development Industrial Collaboration Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 Defence Technology Defence Industrial Base Knowledge Exchange Technology Transfer Space For Broader Cooperation Wider Maritime Security Global Peace

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