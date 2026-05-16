Malaysia Strengthens Cooperation with UN-Habitat in Urban Challenges

Malaysia is looking to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in urban liveability, digital urbanisation and voluntary local reviews (VLR) as part of its commitment to advancing resilient and inclusive cities amid growing geopolitical uncertainties.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in urban liveability, digital urbanisation and voluntary local reviews (VLR) as part of its commitment to advancing resilient and inclusive cities amid growing geopolitical uncertainties.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday (May 16) for an official working visit, reflecting Malaysia's continued engagement in global urban diplomacy as countries navigate increasingly complex challenges affecting cities and communities worldwide. In his capacity as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Nga said he began his mission with a bilateral meeting with UN-Habitat executive director Anacláudia Rossbach to discuss strengthening global collaboration in implementing the 2026-2029 UN-Habitat Strategic Plan.

He said the discussion focused on several potential areas of collaboration including the proposed establishment of a"Global Centre of Excellence for Urban Liveability" in Malaysia, the launch of a"UN-Habitat Digital Urbanisation Lab" focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in local governance, as well as a proposed"Global VLR Solidarity Fund" aimed at supporting peer-to-peer mentoring among developing nations in implementing VLRs. Malaysia also reiterated its commitment to advancing the New Urban Agenda through stronger multilateral cooperation, knowledge exchange and capacity-building efforts, particularly within the Asia-Pacific region.

As a long-standing advocate of sustainable urbanisation, Nga said Malaysia would continue prioritising affordable housing under its national development agenda, alongside policies promoting low-carbon cities, improved local governance and the digital transformation of urban services. He said Malaysia remains fully committed to working closely with UN-Habitat and international partners to ensure cities become more resilient, inclusive and future-fit.

The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), co-organised by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan under the theme"Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities", will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22. The forum is expected to gather 30,000 participants from 180 countries to exchange knowledge, share best practices and strengthen global cooperation in addressing urban challenges.

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United Nations Human Settlements Programme UN-Habitat Global Centre Of Excellence For Urban Liveabil Global VLR Solidarity Fund New Urban Agenda World Urban Forum Azerbaijan Baku Malaysia Urban Challenges Sustainable Urbanisation Affordable Housing Low-Carbon Cities Improved Local Governance Digital Transformation Of Urban Services Resilient And Inclusive Cities Global Uncertainties Extreme Climate Events Cost Of Living Crisis Urban Diplomacy Global Collaboration Multilateral Cooperation Knowledge Exchange Capacity-Building Efforts Asia-Pacific Region Azerbaijan Government World Urban Forum (WUF13)

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