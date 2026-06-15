Malaysia Steps Up El Niño Preparedness Amid Extended Dry Spell and Monsoon Risks

Malaysia is ramping up its disaster preparedness as El Niño is expected to bring hotter, drier weather until early 2027, coinciding with the Southwest Monsoon. The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) outlines a whole-of-government strategy that includes cloud seeding, hotspot monitoring, dam maintenance, and public health advisories to mitigate risks of drought, haze, and water shortages.

The government of Malaysia is intensifying its preparations for an extended period of hotter, drier weather linked to the El Niño phenomenon, which is forecast to persist until early 2027.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the approaching Southwest Monsoon (MBD) compounds the risks, exposing the country to a higher likelihood of open burning, drought, haze, and prolonged dry spells. Following a coordination meeting, authorities emphasized that while the situation is currently manageable, they are adopting a proactive stance, directing all relevant agencies to enhance preparedness and implement early mitigation measures to protect public safety and water resources.

A key component of the response involves extensive cloud seeding operations. Nadma has already coordinated seven series of such missions, encompassing 27 flights since February 2026 across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak. These operations, conducted in partnership with the Royal Malaysian Air Force using C-130 Hercules aircraft, aim to stimulate rainfall and replenish dam levels. Three additional series are scheduled in the near future.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) provides technical support and will continue to monitor El Niño developments throughout the monsoon period. It will issue regular updates, including haze forecasts and forest fire risk projections, via the Fire Danger Rating System (FDRS) which offers a seven-day outlook. Multi-agency coordination is central to the whole-of-government strategy.

The Fire and Rescue Department, together with the Department of Environment, is tasked with monitoring 83 identified high-risk hotspot locations for open burning and expanding community awareness programs with Nadma's partners. The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) must assess dams requiring maintenance to ensure water supply resilience. The Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia is exploring additional underground water sources, specifically for tube wells in water-scarce areas.

The Health Ministry will issue hot-weather health advisories targeted at vulnerable populations, while the Education Ministry is rolling out nationwide awareness programs in schools. This comprehensive approach underscores the government's commitment to maintaining optimal readiness across all agencies to counter the multifaceted threats posed by the prolonged hot and dry conditions associated with El Niño and the Southwest Monsoon





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El Niño Malaysia Southwest Monsoon MBD Cloud Seeding Operations Nadma National Disaster Management Agency Drought Haze Preparedness

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