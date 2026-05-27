Malaysia Stages Rollout of Community Service Orders to Curb Littering, Penang Forges Separate Path

Malaysia's Community Service Order framework, enforced under Act 672 in six states, has caught nearly 8,000 litterbugs since the start of the year. Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming urges all remaining states to adopt the system to nurture a civic-minded culture. Meanwhile, Penang announces it will implement a similar penalty under the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Act 2025, with enforcement beginning July 1.

The Community Service Order (CSO) framework, a key initiative under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 ( Act 672 ), is being rolled out progressively across Malaysia , with Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming urging all remaining states to adopt the system promptly.

Implemented at the start of the year in six states-Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Johor, and Kelantan-the program has already resulted in 7,919 notices for littering offenses. These notices, issued up to May, comprised 5,708 Malaysian citizens (62%) and 2,211 foreigners (38%). The remaining states and federal territories-Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan-have yet to fully enforce the federal framework, though discussions continue.

The minister emphasized that enforcement alone is insufficient; the ultimate goal is to cultivate a civic-minded culture where proper waste disposal becomes a habit. He cited examples from world-class clean cities where citizens retain their trash until they can dispose of it properly, even without readily available bins. Nga stressed that attaining first-world status requires a corresponding first-world mindset among citizens, where responsibility and education are paramount.

For its part, Penang has chosen a distinct path to enforce community service for littering by utilizing the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Act 2025 (Act A1773) instead of Act 672. According to Jason H'ng Mooi Lye, the Penang state executive council member responsible for local government and town planning, the decision to proceed with Act A1773 was made on November 12 last year.

Implementation guidelines were approved on May 6, and enforcement by all local authorities in the state is scheduled to commence on July 1. H'ng explained that while discussions with federal authorities regarding Act 672 were ongoing-covering budget, staffing, and implementation details-the state opted to move forward under the amendment act to ensure timely action.

Under Act A1773, individuals convicted of minor littering can be ordered to perform up to 12 hours of community service within six months, face fines of up to RM2,000, or both. The CSO, whether under Act 672 or Penang's Act A1773, mandates that offenders perform community service as corrective punishment, with sentences potentially lasting up to six months and involving a total of 12 hours of work.

This approach aims to move beyond punitive fines and foster behavioral change through direct involvement in public cleansing activities. Minister Nga highlighted that the positive early momentum in the six pioneer states demonstrates the framework's potential effectiveness. He called on non-adopting states to embrace the system swiftly, underscoring that a nationwide effort is essential to transform Malaysia's waste management ethos.

The staggered rollout reflects the complexities of coordinating across multiple jurisdictions, but the federal government remains committed to achieving uniform adoption. Both the federal and Penang initiatives share the common objective of instilling personal responsibility for maintaining clean surroundings, recognizing that sustainable cleanliness depends on citizen cooperation rather than solely on government action





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