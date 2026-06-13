Malaysia spends $30 million annually on Rohingya health care, sparking public concern over refugee births

An associate professor warns that high birth rates among Rohingya refugees are overloading Malaysia's public hospitals and schools, urging the Home Affairs Ministry to implement better registration and monitoring systems.

The Malaysian government is shouldering an estimated thirty million ringgit each year to finance health‑care costs, including maternity services, for Rohingya refugees who use public hospitals.

Associate Professor of International Law at the National University of Malaysia, Dr Salawati Mat Basir, explained that the Rohingya issue has moved beyond a pure humanitarian concern and now tests the nation's capacity to manage a growing refugee population. She highlighted that the high birth rate within the Rohingsya community adds extra pressure to already strained public facilities such as hospitals, schools and social‑welfare agencies.





In her remarks, Dr Salawati noted that an average Rohingya family now has about ten children, whereas the typical Malaysian household has only one or two. This demographic disparity translates into crowded maternity wards where Malaysian citizens must share limited space and resources with refugee patients. She cited an official report that confirms the government's annual outlay of roughly thirty million ringgit for childbirth, illness and general medical treatment of Rohingya patients.

"That money comes from the taxes paid by ordinary Malaysians," she said, "and when local residents are forced to compete for increasingly congested facilities, frustration and resentment are inevitable. " She added that when Malaysian women go into labour, they often find themselves in cramped conditions alongside refugee mothers, a situation that fuels public anger.





Dr Salawati also pointed to the Home Affairs Ministry's failure to establish an effective system for monitoring and controlling refugee arrivals as a root cause of the ongoing problem. The current registration mechanism, known as the Refugee Registration System (DPP), does not function as a genuine control framework.

She argued that a comprehensive entry‑point management system is needed to determine where refugees should be accommodated, to ensure that children are born in a regulated environment, and to provide pathways for education and integration. Without such measures, the growing number of unregistered and uneducated refugees will continue to strain Malaysia's public services and fuel social tension.

The professor concluded that addressing the Rohingya crisis requires coordinated policy action, transparent funding, and a long‑term strategy that balances humanitarian obligations with the legitimate concerns of the host population





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Rohingya Refugees Malaysia Health Spending Refugee Births Public Hospital Pressure Refugee Policy

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