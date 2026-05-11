Malaysia Should Invest in Larger Fixed-Wing Maritime Drones and 'Drone Boats' for Defense

The use of drones in modern warfare has become a crucial factor for countries that traditionally did not have access to airpower because of financial or technical constraints. For Malaysia, it is larger fixed-wing maritime surveillance drones, underwater drones, and 'drone boats' that will likely be more suited to the regional defense environment. Last month, the air force completed the first test flight of its new Turkish ANKA-THS unmanned aerial system, which is expected to bolster strategic surveillance in the eastern region and other areas of national interest.

Malaysia must keep pace with developments in the use of drones in defence and security purposes , according to its needs and the regional defence environment, say experts.

The use of drones in modern warfare has become a crucial factor for countries that traditionally did not have access to airpower because of financial or technical constraints. For Malaysia, it is larger fixed-wing maritime surveillance drones, underwater drones, and 'drone boats' that will likely be more suited to the regional defense environment.

Last month, the air force completed the first test flight of its new Turkish ANKA-THS unmanned aerial system, which is expected to bolster strategic surveillance in the eastern region and other areas of national interest





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Drones Maritime Surveillance Security Purposes Regional Defense Environment Turkey's ANKA-THS Drone Warfare Drone Defence Systems Drone Boats

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