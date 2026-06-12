Malaysia should consider reducing chicken consumption to cushion future price shocks

A food security expert suggests that reducing chicken consumption could help Malaysia become more resilient to future supply shocks.

Malaysia should consider reducing chicken consumption to once a day to cushion future price shocks , a food security expert has suggested. According to Professor Dr Anjas Asmara @ Ab.

Hadi Samsudin, director of the Institute of Tropical Agriculture and Food Security at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia ranks third in the world for chicken consumption per capita, with the average person eating about 49kg of chicken a year. This is significantly higher than neighbouring Thailand and Indonesia, where annual chicken consumption is estimated at around 18kg and 19kg per person, respectively.

The expert pointed out that many Malaysians eat chicken three times a day without realising it, citing common meals such as nasi lemak with chicken for breakfast, chicken rice for lunch, and chicken-based dishes for dinner. If Malaysians reduced their chicken intake from three meals a day to one, overall demand would immediately fall, easing pressure on the market and helping stabilise prices.

This is particularly relevant in the current market, where the Russia-Ukraine war has triggered a chicken price crisis. The conflict disrupted supplies of urea fertiliser, a key input used by corn growers around the world, causing feed prices to climb and poultry farmers to face higher operating costs, which were eventually passed on to consumers through more expensive chicken. Malaysia imports about 90% of the grain corn used to feed its poultry industry, making it vulnerable to global supply shocks.

Reducing the country's appetite for chicken could make Malaysia more resilient to future supply shocks, the expert suggested. Changing eating habits will take time, but it is a step that could be taken to make the country more food secure in the long term





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Chicken Consumption Food Security Price Shocks Russia-Ukraine War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia exploring new crude oil sources, says AkmalJapanese games giant Nintendo on Tuesday announced a new version of beloved 1998 action-adventure classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for its latest Switch 2 console.

Read more »

Special vehicle number plate series launched for Visit Malaysia 2026June 10 (Reuters) - Takumi Minamino will ⁠be part of Japan's World Cup campaign despite still recovering from injury, with ⁠the forward taking on a mentor role and looking to 'give maximum support' ‌to the squad.

Read more »

Tourism Malaysia and Dorsett Hotels Launch Jom Cuti! Campaign with 30% Hotel DiscountsTourism Malaysia, in partnership with Dorsett Hotels Malaysia, announced a new campaign offering a 30% discount on hotel bookings to boost domestic tourism. The Jom Cuti! Bersama Wira & Manja campaign, aligned with Visit Malaysia 2026, runs from June 9 to December 31, 2026, under the theme Cuti-Cuti Malaysia: Destinasi Indah, Harga Rahmah. It includes a RM50 dining voucher, flexible 26-hour check-out, and exclusive bear-themed family rooms. The initiative aims to make domestic holidays more affordable while encouraging exploration of local destinations and fostering national pride.

Read more »

Team Lotus's Malaysia Wins Gold Award and Overall Team Champion at Thailand Ultimate Chef ChallengeTeam Lotus's Malaysia achieved a historic milestone on the international culinary stage, securing the Gold Award and being crowned Overall Team Champion at the 12th Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC) 2026. Representing Malaysia under the banner of Team Lotus's Malaysia were the winners of Lotus's Malaysia's Masak-Masak Ceria 2025 Professional Category.

Read more »