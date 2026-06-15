Malaysia Shifts to Usage-Based Diesel Subsidy Allocations for Transport Sector

Malaysia will move away from blanket diesel subsidies for land goods transport companies, adopting a usage-based allocation system. The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry will assess each operator based on fleet size, distance travelled, and fuel consumption history to determine subsidy quotas, aiming to curb leakages and ensure fair distribution. Over 375,500 goods transport vehicles are currently registered under the Diesel Subsidy Scheme.

The government will focus on usage-based allocation s rather than a blanket increase for any additional diesel subsidy for land goods transport companies. According to domestic trade and cost of living ministry ( KPDN ) deputy minister Datuk Fuziah Salleh, the ministry is reviewing available data to ensure subsidies are distributed according to actual needs and operational performance.

She said some stakeholders have proposed an increase in diesel subsidy allocations, but the ministry maintains that any adjustments will be guided by usage patterns and operational efficiency. Under the proposed approach, each company will be assessed based on factors such as the number of lorries it operates, total distance travelled and fuel consumption history. This data-driven method aims to determine the appropriate level of subsidy required for each entity.

For the land goods transport sector, the government intends to curb subsidy leakages by introducing a fleet card system with quotas ranging from 900 litres to 5,000 litres per month depending on fleet size and usage. Companies that need fuel beyond their allocated quota can submit appeals to the petroleum subsidy approval committee, which is managed by the ministry.

According to data from the MySubsidi system as of April this year, more than 368,000 vehicles have been registered under the Diesel Subsidy Scheme (SKDS), including over 375,500 goods transport vehicles and approximately 23,000 public transport vehicles. In May, the SKDS programme was expanded to include goods transport operators in additional regions, further extending the reach of targeted subsidies. This move reflects a broader shift toward precision in social assistance, reducing waste while ensuring legitimate transport businesses receive adequate support.

The ministry emphasized that the usage-based model promotes fairness and sustainability in the long term, as it ties subsidies directly to operational realities rather than providing uniform benefits regardless of actual consumption. The policy shift comes amid ongoing efforts to rationalize government spending on fuel subsidies, which have historically been plagued by leakages and inefficiencies. By leveraging data analytics, the government aims to identify genuine transport operators and allocate diesel subsidies proportionate to their fuel requirements.

The deputy minister noted that the review includes cross-referencing vehicle registrations, fuel purchase records, and operational permits to prevent misuse. Companies found to be exaggerating their needs or operating fewer vehicles than declared could face reduced allocations or penalties. The appeal process allows for transparency and gives operators a chance to justify higher quotas if their business involves longer routes or heavier loads.

This nuanced approach is designed to balance fiscal responsibility with the need to keep logistics costs manageable for businesses that rely heavily on diesel. Transport industry representatives have generally welcomed the move toward a more tailored subsidy system, though some have expressed concerns about the administrative burden of applying for quota adjustments. The ministry has assured stakeholders that the process will be streamlined and supported by an online portal for easier submissions and tracking.

With diesel costs being a significant component of operating expenses for goods transport firms, the accuracy of subsidy allocations directly impacts their competitiveness and profitability. The government's emphasis on data integrity suggests a commitment to modernizing subsidy distribution, aligning with global best practices in targeted social and economic support. As the implementation details are finalized, transport companies are advised to maintain accurate records of fleet activity and fuel usage to facilitate smooth assessments under the new framework





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Diesel Subsidy Land Transport Usage-Based Allocation KPDN SKDS Fleet Card Subsidy Leakages Mysubsidi Transport Operators Quota System

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