Malaysia Set to Reopen Labor Market to Bangladeshi Workers with New Conditions

Malaysia plans to restart its recruitment of Bangladeshi workers after a two-year freeze, introducing stricter measures to prevent exploitation and trafficking, focusing on a more ethical approach to labor migration.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates. Malaysia is preparing to reopen its labor market to Bangladesh i workers, a significant shift after a nearly two-year hiatus. The initial hiring freeze, implemented in June 2024, was a direct response to a chaotic influx of workers. Many arrived in the country anticipating employment, only to discover a lack of available jobs.

This situation was exacerbated by a confluence of issues, including credible allegations of human trafficking, widespread exploitation of workers, exorbitant migration costs, and the emergence of what Malaysian officials described as a powerful syndicate of agencies controlling the recruitment process. These agencies were accused of manipulating the system for their own financial gain, often at the expense of vulnerable migrant workers. The decision to halt recruitment was a necessary measure to address these systemic problems and protect the rights of potential workers. The recent announcement marks a critical turning point, indicating a renewed commitment from both Malaysia and Bangladesh to foster a more ethical and transparent labor migration system.\On Thursday, April 9th, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan convened with a delegation from Bangladesh in Putrajaya. The meeting culminated in an agreement to expedite the reopening of the labor market, albeit with stringent conditions attached to prevent a recurrence of the previous issues. These conditions effectively serve as a post-mortem analysis of the flawed system. Key changes include a reduction in the number of intermediaries involved in the recruitment process, a shift in the responsibility for recruitment costs from workers to employers, a restriction of hiring to licensed recruitment agencies only, and the implementation of an AI-based system to manage the entire process. Both governments have also publicly declared their commitment to combating human trafficking, a crucial step in ensuring the safety and well-being of migrant workers. Bangladesh has expressed its full support for these comprehensive reforms, signifying a shared objective to establish a fair and sustainable labor migration framework. In practice, the resumption of recruitment is expected to be phased in gradually. Malaysia had already discreetly permitted approximately 800 pre-vetted workers into the construction sector between December 2025 and January 2026. The country anticipates recruiting between 30,000 and 40,000 Bangladeshi workers over the next year, although a concrete timeline for the broader reopening remains undisclosed. Minister Ramanan stated that regular meetings would be held between both sides to ensure the effective implementation of the agreed-upon measures.\The persistent allure of Malaysia for Bangladeshi workers stems from the significant economic disparities between the two nations. For years, aspiring migrants have been subjected to deception, excessive fees, and, in some instances, even forced labor. Despite the inherent corruption and potential risks associated with the process, the substantial demand for labor in Malaysia continues to draw Bangladeshis. Many workers in Malaysia reportedly earn approximately RM5,000 per month, which represents a significantly higher income compared to what they could earn in Bangladesh. As of mid-2025, an estimated 800,000 to 900,000 Bangladeshi workers were legally employed in Malaysia, accounting for about one-third of the total foreign workforce in the country. A large percentage of these workers are employed in factories, construction sites, and agricultural settings. Some Bangladeshi migrants have also found a pathway to permanent residency by marrying local women, a route that opens opportunities for obtaining residency permits and establishing businesses. The Malaysian government's revised approach suggests a growing recognition of the need for responsible and ethical labor practices. The new measures are designed to safeguard the interests of both employers and migrant workers, paving the way for a more sustainable and mutually beneficial labor relationship between the two countries. READ MORE: Fake Passport Factory “Impresses” With 10-Minute Service, Busted By Authorities Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads





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