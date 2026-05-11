Malaysia Selected Three Local Technology Companies for Push to IC Design and Innovation

Three local technology companies have been selected to lead Malaysia's transition from traditional microchip manufacturing to integrated circuit (IC) design and innovation. The companies, Great Asic Technology Sdn Bhd, SkyeChip Bhd, and Oppstar Technology Sdn Bhd, were granted exclusive access to computing platforms and intellectual property (IP) from global semiconductor giant Arm Limited.

PUTRAJAYA: Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir announced on May 11 that three local technology companies, Great Asic Technology Sdn Bhd, SkyeChip Bhd, and Oppstar Technology Sdn Bhd, have been selected to lead Malaysia 's transitioning from traditional microchip manufacturing to IC design and innovation.

The companies received exclusive access to computing platforms and intellectual property (IP) from global semiconductor giant Arm Limited, with a total of four tokens granted, including Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS) and Arm Flexible Access (AFA), to expedite the development of locally designed semiconductor products. This initiative is part of the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) and the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan to cultivate 10 local semiconductor companies with revenues between RM1bil and RM4.7bil and support at least 100 other companies with the potential to generate RM1bil in annual revenue.

The aim is to build local companies larger, more competitive, and capable of standing on the global stage





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Economy Malaysia Local Tech Companies Integrated Circuit (IC) Design National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) Local Semiconductor Companies Global Semiconductor Demand AI Electric Vehicles Data Centres Industrial Automation Electronic IC Exports Malaysia-Arm Collaboration Customs Seizure

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