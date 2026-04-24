Malaysia Sees Nearly Fourfold Increase in Autism PwD Card Registrations

Registrations for the Autism Persons with Disabilities (PwD) card in Malaysia have surged to nearly 89,000 in 2024, up from 23,000 in 2021, indicating growing awareness, earlier detection, and increased public acceptance of autism. The Health Ministry is implementing a life-course approach to support individuals with autism, from early intervention to employment.

Kuala Lumpur, April 24 – A significant surge in registrations for the Autism Persons with Disabilities (PwD) card indicates a growing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder within Malaysia .

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that registrations have climbed to nearly 89,000 this year, a dramatic increase from the approximately 23,000 recorded in 2021. This nearly fourfold rise is attributed to heightened awareness, improved early detection methods, and a more inclusive societal attitude towards individuals with autism. The Minister emphasized the importance of recognizing autism not as a disease, but as a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by a spectrum of differences.

He highlighted that individuals on the autism spectrum often possess unique strengths and talents that can lead to success in diverse fields such as science, the arts, and technology. This shift in perspective is crucial for dismantling the stigma often associated with autism and fostering a more supportive environment for those affected. The Health Ministry is actively implementing a life-course approach, as outlined in the Health White Paper, to provide comprehensive and continuous support for individuals with autism.

This approach encompasses a range of services, starting with early intervention programs and ongoing follow-up care, extending to skills development initiatives, and ultimately facilitating employment opportunities. The Ministry recognizes that support needs to be tailored to the individual’s needs throughout their life, ensuring they have the resources necessary to thrive. Collaboration with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is also underway to strengthen Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres, ensuring that no one is left without access to essential services.

These centres play a vital role in providing individualized support and promoting independence for individuals with autism and other disabilities. The government’s commitment extends beyond healthcare, encompassing efforts to improve access to higher education and encourage employers to create inclusive workplaces that value neurodiversity. Dr. Dzulkefly’s announcement coincides with Autism Awareness Month, serving as a timely reminder of the importance of understanding, acceptance, and support for individuals on the autism spectrum.

The increasing number of registrations for the PwD card is not merely a statistic; it represents a growing number of families seeking support and resources for their children. It also reflects a positive trend towards early diagnosis, which is crucial for maximizing the effectiveness of interventions. The Minister’s call for wider access to education and inclusive employment practices underscores the need for a societal shift that embraces neurodiversity and recognizes the valuable contributions that individuals with autism can make.

The government’s proactive approach, coupled with increased public awareness, is paving the way for a more inclusive and supportive future for individuals with autism in Malaysia. Furthermore, a separate note mentions ongoing legal proceedings related to Indira Gandhi’s case, resuming after 17 years, and a vote of confidence from badminton legend Lee Chong Wei for Thinaah to lead Malaysia’s Uber Cup team.

A promotional offer for a RM10 bonus with a minimum cash-in of RM100 using the code VERSAMM10 was also mentioned





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