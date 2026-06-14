Malaysia sees 76,361 wildlife conflict complaints worth RM58.7 million

Malaysia has seen a total of 76,361 wildlife conflict complaints involving estimated losses of RM58.7 million between 2021 and May this year, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said.

In Malaysia , macaques are still often caught in the centre of human- wildlife conflict s, whether it's being hunted by poachers or being displaced due to urbanisation to getting poisoned by locals for invading their properties.

A total of 76,361 wildlife conflict complaints involving estimated losses of RM58.7 million were recorded nationwide between 2021 and May this year, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said. Such conflicts must be addressed urgently as they not only cause damage to crops and property, but can also result in injuries and loss of life, he said when speaking at the Johor Elephant Sanctuary.

Human-wildlife conflicts involving macaques, elephants, wild boars, Malayan tigers and tapirs were showing an increasingly worrying trend, Arthur said. He attributed the situation to habitat loss caused by land-use changes for agriculture, plantations and the development of linear infrastructure such as roads, dams, human settlements and urban areas. As an example, elephants require extensive roaming areas ranging from 10 to 250 square kilometres, depending on food availability and herd composition, he said.

The ministry had undertaken various initiatives to address human-wildlife conflicts, particularly those involving elephants, including the implementation of the National Elephant Conservation Action Plan (NECAP), the establishment of elephant sanctuaries and the National Elephant Conservation Centre (NECC) in Lanchang, Pahang, as well as the installation of elephant electric fencing systems. The Johor government had also set up a special committee last year to coordinate efforts to mitigate human-elephant conflicts in the state, he added.

Collaborative efforts involving the Johor state government, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), the Transport Ministry and the Railway Assets Corporation were also crucial in addressing uncontrolled elephant crossings along the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Track Railway, particularly at the Labis-Bekok-Paloh and Mengkibol-Renggam hotspots





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Malaysia Records Over 76,000 Human-Wildlife Conflict Complaints with RM58.7 Million in LossesBetween 2021 and May 2023, Malaysia reported 76,361 human-wildlife conflict incidents, leading to an estimated RM58.7 million in damages. Johor accounted for 9,063 complaints and RM7.5 million in losses. The government cites habitat loss due to development as a key factor and outlines measures including the National Elephant Conservation Action Plan and electric fencing to mitigate conflicts.

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