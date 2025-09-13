Malaysia Sees 20% Drop in Food Poisoning Cases, Aims to Reduce Hospital Waiting Times

Malaysia is experiencing a significant decline in food poisoning cases, prompting the Health Minister to highlight public education efforts and a surge in certified food safe eateries. Meanwhile, the government is close to finalizing plans to address long wait times at public hospitals.

The rate of food poisoning cases in Malaysia has reduced by over 20% so far this year compared to the same period in 2024, according to Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, the Health Minister. He reported that only 204 food poisoning cases have been recorded as of May 2025, a significant decrease from the 707 cases reported in 2024. This positive trend signifies a 23% decline in food poisoning incidents compared to the same period last year. Dr.

Dzulkefly attributed this encouraging reduction to ongoing public education campaigns focused on preventative measures against food poisoning. He emphasized the ministry's commitment to further enhancing public awareness regarding food safety. The minister highlighted that bacterial infections, such as E. coli and Salmonella, commonly found in undercooked or unhygienic food, are the primary cause of food poisoning cases in the country. On a positive note, Dr. Dzulkefly announced that nearly 2,000 more eateries have successfully obtained the Clean and Safe Recognition (BeSS) certification, raising the total number of certified premises to 13,998 from 11,200 earlier this year. He expressed the government's unwavering support for this initiative and other food-related endeavors, emphasizing that policies and food safety strategies will continue to be grounded in scientific evidence, current technological advancements, and comprehensive risk assessments. In a separate announcement, Dr. Dzulkefly revealed that plans to address excessive waiting times at government hospitals nationwide are in their final stages of development. He assured the public that the matter is being meticulously reviewed through consultations with relevant ministries and agencies, and is nearing completion. While declining to confirm whether staffing shortages contributed to the long wait times, he urged the public to be patient, stating that a formal announcement will be made once the plans are finalized.





