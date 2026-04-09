Malaysia Seeks UN Review of Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission Due to Worsening Security

Malaysia will request the UN to review the terms of its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon amid a deteriorating security situation, focusing on the safety of its personnel. Concurrently, Malaysia is closely monitoring the situation of its oil tankers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

Malaysia will request the United Nations (UN) to review the terms of deployment for peacekeeping missions, including the Malaysia n Battalion (Malbatt) 850-13 under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon ( UNIFIL ), following the worsening security situation in the country. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that the current situation in Lebanon is no longer conducive for a peacekeeping mission, raising concerns over the safety of over 500 Malbatt personnel stationed there.

He explained that Malbatt is a peacekeeping force, but the current context involves a war, leading to discussions with the Defence Ministry. In light of these circumstances, Malaysia intends to ask the UN to review the mission's terms or duration, prioritizing the safety of its peacekeeping personnel. The peacekeeping mission is slated to conclude by the year's end, but Malaysia cannot independently withdraw its personnel due to the UN mandate governing the deployment. The Foreign Minister emphasized that a decision from the UN Security Council to shorten the mission is crucial, given the compromised security and the need to prevent harm to Malaysian and other countries' peacekeepers. Malaysia has instructed its Permanent Representative to the UN to engage with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and coordinate with other troop-contributing countries to prepare a memorandum to the world body. The aim is to expedite a decision in light of the critical situation, removing the need to wait until the mission's scheduled end. Furthermore, Mohamad mentioned that the Cabinet has also directed the Defence Ministry to suspend patrol operations by Malbatt personnel in the operational area. This directive mandates that personnel remain at their base as a safety measure. \In addition to the peacekeeping mission updates, the Foreign Minister also addressed the situation concerning Malaysian oil tankers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Malaysia is closely monitoring the movement of six Malaysian oil tankers that are currently unable to transit the Strait of Hormuz. He indicated that prior approval had been granted for the passage. One vessel has successfully navigated the strait and is en route to the refinery in Pengerang, Johor. The situation of the remaining six vessels is being closely monitored. The focus is to ensure the safe passage of these vessels, while recognizing the challenges posed by the closure of the Strait. This issue adds another layer of complexity to the Foreign Minister's updates. The stranded vessels are a key concern. The situation highlights the interconnectedness of global affairs, where events in one region can significantly impact the operations of other countries, including Malaysia. The close monitoring of the stranded oil tankers underscores the government's commitment to protect its national interests and the safety of its citizens, even when faced with international crises. This commitment requires proactive measures, continuous assessment of risks, and collaborative efforts to navigate the challenges. \This announcement reflects Malaysia's dedication to its international obligations while prioritizing the well-being of its personnel and citizens. The decision to seek a review of the peacekeeping mission's terms demonstrates a commitment to adapt to evolving geopolitical landscapes. The simultaneous efforts to ensure the safety of its oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz shows Malaysia’s awareness and response to external threats that may impact it and its citizens. The comprehensive approach to these critical issues highlights Malaysia’s diplomatic skills. The government is engaging with international organizations, coordinating with allies, and implementing domestic safety protocols to manage complex challenges





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Malaysia Lebanon Peacekeeping UNIFIL Strait Of Hormuz Oil Tankers Diplomacy Security

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