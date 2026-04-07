Malaysia Seeks to Strengthen Halal Hub Status Amidst Global Trade Disruptions

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi highlights Malaysia's opportunity to solidify its position as a leading halal hub due to global trade disruptions. The focus is on building a resilient halal ecosystem, diversifying export markets, and enhancing logistics efficiency during the groundbreaking of the PERDA Halal Park project.

Conflict in the Middle East and disruptions to key global trade routes are presenting Malaysia with an opportunity to fortify its standing as a stable and trusted halal hub, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for phase two of the Penang Regional Development Authority (PERDA) Halal Park development project in Kubang Menerong, he emphasized that geopolitical tensions have exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, underscoring the necessity for Malaysia to cultivate a more robust and resilient halal ecosystem. The ongoing instability, particularly in regions impacting strategic routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, is significantly affecting global supply chains. This disruption extends beyond the energy sector, triggering a domino effect within the halal industry, encompassing escalated logistics expenses, shipment delays, and uncertainty regarding market access. Halal products, especially perishable items and temperature-sensitive goods, are acutely reliant on efficient and reliable supply chains. Furthermore, escalating energy prices and raw material costs are contributing to increased production expenses across the entire sector. In certain sectors, fertilizer costs alone can constitute up to 60% of production expenses, directly affecting the nation's overall halal food value chain. Despite these challenges, Malaysia should perceive this uncertainty as a strategic advantage. This global instability creates an avenue for Malaysia to reinforce its position as a stable, trustworthy, and resilient halal hub. Diversifying export markets, fortifying domestic supply chains, and enhancing logistics efficiency are crucial for the continued growth of the nation's halal industry, even amidst a challenging global environment. The nation must also decrease its reliance on external systems and prioritize building stronger internal capabilities. This is the moment to transition away from over-reliance on the global system and instead cultivate stronger, more organized, and more resilient internal capacity, he stated. \The Deputy Prime Minister's remarks were made during the groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the PERDA Halal Park project, a development aimed at boosting Penang's halal industry infrastructure. The RM33 million project, spanning 4.05 hectares, is part of a larger 48.56-hectare halal industrial development undertaken by PERDA. This second phase will encompass 22 single-story light industrial units, an administration office, a multipurpose hall, and a food complex with five shop units, along with other essential amenities. Construction is scheduled to commence in July, with full completion anticipated by July 2028. Phase One of the project, covering 16.19 hectares, was successfully finalized in 2015. The ongoing investment in halal infrastructure reflects Malaysia's strategic focus on the halal sector and its commitment to ensuring its continued growth and resilience amidst global challenges. The government's proactive approach, as demonstrated by the PERDA Halal Park project, is aimed at solidifying Malaysia's position as a global leader in the halal industry. This initiative is expected to attract investment, create jobs, and further develop the halal ecosystem within the state of Penang. The comprehensive approach to developing a comprehensive halal infrastructure is crucial to achieving Malaysia's long-term objectives in the global halal market, offering assurance of products certified as halal, safe and of good quality. \Malaysia's dedication to building a stronger halal ecosystem is further emphasized by the government's call to reduce dependence on external systems and increase internal capacity. The aim is to create a more self-sufficient and adaptable halal industry capable of weathering global economic fluctuations and disruptions. This shift towards self-reliance is vital for maintaining the stability and growth of the sector. The development of halal parks like the one in Penang serves as a tangible example of this commitment. These parks provide the necessary infrastructure and support for halal-certified businesses, facilitating production, distribution, and export activities. By consolidating these operations, Malaysia can enhance its competitiveness and attract investment in the sector. Furthermore, the focus on diversifying export markets is essential for mitigating risks associated with reliance on specific trade routes or regions. This strategy aims to ensure that Malaysia's halal products reach consumers worldwide, cementing its position as a leading global supplier. The commitment to improving logistics efficiency is another key element of Malaysia's strategy. By streamlining supply chains and reducing costs, Malaysia can offer competitive pricing and ensure that its halal products remain accessible to consumers worldwide. This focus on efficiency and competitiveness will ultimately contribute to the long-term success and sustainability of the Malaysian halal industry





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