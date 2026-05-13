Malaysia seeks public-private collaboration to address elderly healthcare shortage

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib discusses efforts to strengthen geriatric care in Malaysia, highlighting the need for collaboration with private healthcare providers and nursing institutions as the nation faces an aging population and a shortage of geriatric specialists.

PUTRAJAYA: The collaboration with private healthcare facilities and nursing institutions is among the efforts being undertaken to address the healthcare needs of the elderly, including the shortage of geriatric specialists in the country.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib acknowledged the growing demand for geriatric services as Malaysia transitions into an aging nation. She noted that the Ministry of Health (MoH) is open to collaborating with any organization that can enhance existing services and expertise in this field. She explained that current geriatric specialists are primarily stationed in state hospitals and are responsible for sharing their knowledge with other doctors in different healthcare facilities.

Hanifah highlighted that Malaysia currently faces significant challenges in providing adequate healthcare for the elderly, with only 67 geriatric specialists available to cater to approximately 4.1 million citizens aged 60 and above. She emphasized that existing expertise in geriatrics will be further strengthened to improve the quality of elderly care, particularly in public healthcare facilities. She remarked that these efforts will involve both public and private healthcare sectors, ensuring that the burden is not solely shouldered by the government.

She stated that if necessary, the government will work to increase resources and support in this area. The Deputy Health Minister expressed these views during her speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Nurses Day Celebration and Nursing Seminar at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre. She stressed that the cooperation between public and private sectors is crucial in addressing the increasing healthcare demands of the aging population.

Additionally, she reiterated the importance of ongoing professional development for healthcare workers to meet the evolving needs of senior citizens and ensure comprehensive and quality care for all Malaysians





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