Malaysia Seeking Release of Activists Detained by Israel & More, PM Warns of Mistreatment

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian opposition leader and former deputy prime minister, stated that Malaysia is operating in collaboration with friendly nations to ensure the swift release of activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0, which has been detained by Israel, amid reports of mistreatment and human rights abuse. He additionally informed that Malaysia has lodged a formal protest regarding the interception of the flotilla, with more than 100 activists, including 16 Malaysians, being held.

Malaysia is working with friendly nations to secure the immediate release of activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 detained by Israel, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has lodged a formal protest over the interception of the Gaza-bound flotilla and the detention of more than 100 activists, including 16 Malaysians involved in the humanitarian mission.

Anwar assured that funding for the Youth and Sports Ministry would be maintained to safeguard sporting programmes and ensure the continued welfare of national athletes. He noted that the nation recorded stronger growth in the final quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year, despite global conflicts and rising oil prices





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Global Sumud Flotilla Israeli Detention Activists Mistreatment Humanitarian Rights Abuse Furlow Probe Youth And Sports Ministry Deputy Prime Minister Sporting Programmes Welfare Of Athletes Economic Growth Financial Limitations

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