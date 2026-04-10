Malaysia Secures Fuel Supply Through May, RON95 Subsidy Maintained, Says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim assures Malaysia has sufficient fuel stocks for April and May, with RON95 petrol prices remaining subsidized. The government is closely monitoring the global energy situation and regional disruptions, while also providing targeted assistance to vulnerable sectors.

Malaysia maintains a stable fuel supply, ensuring sufficient stocks to meet domestic demand through April and May, despite persistent global energy instability and disruptions in regional maritime activities, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim . Speaking to reporters following Friday prayers in Kuala Lumpur, the Prime Minister emphasized that the nation’s petroleum supply remains well-managed.

The Cabinet is actively monitoring the situation on a daily basis to maintain economic stability amidst current challenges. He indicated that the government is closely observing the fuel supply situation and taking necessary measures to ensure a consistent supply chain. Furthermore, beyond these immediate months, authorities are implementing robust enforcement strategies to oversee and manage the overall fuel situation effectively. The Cabinet is dedicated to continuous monitoring of developments to ensure a proactive approach in managing the existing economic conditions. This commitment reflects a strong emphasis on maintaining a steady supply of fuel for the Malaysian public, safeguarding against potential disruptions, and mitigating any adverse impacts on the economy.\Addressing concerns about fuel subsidies, Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the government's commitment to preserving the current price of RON95 petrol for the foreseeable future. He acknowledged the substantial financial strain imposed on the treasury by escalating global fuel prices but underscored the government's unwavering focus on the welfare of the public. The Prime Minister affirmed that the government aims to alleviate the financial burden on the citizens, acknowledging the strain imposed by global price increases. He stated that the government is committed to maintaining the price of RON95 petrol at its current level. While acknowledging the financial pressures, the government is prioritizing the well-being of the population. In light of this, the Prime Minister appealed for responsible consumption, emphasizing individual and collective responsibility in conserving the national economy. This call for responsible usage underlines the significance of collective efforts to navigate the existing economic environment. Furthermore, the Prime Minister clarified the government's approach towards diesel subsidies, highlighting the importance of maintaining them to prevent further inflationary pressures. Targeted assistance is already being provided to crucial sectors, like farmers, smallholders, and fishermen, to mitigate the impact of rising costs. Relevant ministries are currently reviewing other affected sectors to ensure appropriate measures are in place to address the impact of potential price adjustments. The government's strategies reflect a comprehensive approach to address the complexities of the energy crisis while safeguarding the interests of the Malaysian public.\In addition to the government's proactive measures, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for the state's positive stance on the energy crisis. The Prime Minister acknowledged the Sultan's proactive stance on the matter, appreciating the clarity provided through the sermon (khutbah) delivered in Selangor. He acknowledged the sermon's explanation of the energy crisis and the call for special prayers (solat hajat) to support ongoing efforts. This acknowledgment underscores the collaborative efforts between the government and the state in addressing the crisis and in ensuring a unified response. The Prime Minister’s acknowledgment highlights the importance of collaboration between governmental entities and religious institutions in addressing this important issue. The collaborative approach shows a holistic approach to managing the fuel and energy challenge effectively, emphasizing the importance of a combined and well-coordinated strategy to ensure overall national stability. The government continues to monitor global developments, address potential challenges, and maintain a proactive approach to ensure that Malaysia's energy supply remains secure and accessible for all citizens





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Fuel Subsidies RON95 Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia

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