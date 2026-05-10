Malaysia's Yang di-Pertuan Agong Honored with Exclusive Russian Aurus Senat Limousine

Sultan Ibrahim receives the rare Aurus Senat limousine from Russia, symbolizing strong bilateral ties. Visit to Moscow's Special Garage Museum highlights diplomatic friendship.

Malaysia 's Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has received a highly exclusive Aurus Senat limousine as part of a special honor symbolizing the close diplomatic ties and strong friendship between Malaysia and Russia .

The Aurus is a Russian luxury brand typically reserved for high-ranking officials, including President Vladimir Putin, who often uses it during state events and significant diplomatic engagements. The rare model is seldom exported outside of Russia and is not widely available in international markets. Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim visited the Special Garage Museum in Moscow, a collection housing over 50 luxury cars and motorcycles.

His arrival was greeted by Kirill Alekseevich Lysogorsky, Deputy Prime Minister for Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, as well as Alexey Belikov, the museum’s director, and Dmitry Nazarov, CEO of NAMI. During the visit, the royal figure was briefed on the exhibits, showcasing some of the world’s most exclusive vehicles.

Sultan Ibrahim traveled to Moscow earlier this week as a special guest at the invitation of the Russian government to commemorate Victory Day, a significant national holiday in Russia. His visit highlights the long-standing bilateral relations between the two nations and underscores the growing cultural and economic exchanges. The Aurus Senat, in particular, represents a gesture of goodwill, reinforcing Moscow’s appreciation for Malaysia’s role in regional and international diplomacy.

The reception of such a rare vehicle underscores the depth of trust and mutual respect in the Malaysia-Russia relationship





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