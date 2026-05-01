Malaysia’s Women’s Badminton Team Finds Strength in Defeat at Uber Cup Finals

Despite a 3-0 loss to China in the Uber Cup quarter-finals, Malaysia’s women’s badminton team showcased resilience and unity, with captain M. Thinaah reflecting on the lessons learned and the team’s growing potential.

Malaysia ’s women’s badminton team may not have secured a victory at the Uber Cup Finals, but their performance in Horsens, Denmark, has left them with something far more precious—belief.

The team, led by captain M. Thinaah, faced a formidable challenge against China in the quarter-finals, ultimately falling 3-0 at Forum Horsens on April 30. Despite the loss, the young squad, which included singles players K. Lethanaa (22), Wong Ling Ching (22), Siti Zulaikha Azmi (19), and Goh Jin Wei (26), as well as doubles pairs Carmen Ting-Ong Xin Yee (19, 19), Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan (15, 18), and Chong Jie Yu (20), showcased remarkable resilience and determination.

This marked Malaysia’s first quarter-final appearance in 16 years, a testament to their progress and potential. For Thinaah, who was sidelined due to the absence of her injured partner Pearly Tan, the experience redefined her role as captain. In a heartfelt social media post, she reflected on the challenges of leadership, stating, 'Definition of a captain: leader of a team. But my team taught me otherwise.

It’s not an easy role because there are many aspects to consider and a lot of responsibilities to be accounted for.

' Thinaah expressed her disappointment at not contributing a point during the tournament but praised her teammates’ fighting spirit. 'I am disappointed and sad that I couldn’t contribute a point for the team in this tournament, for that I am sorry. But the fighting spirit and determination each and every one of you showcased had me thinking of what our women’s team can do when we are one.

' She also acknowledged the trust placed in her as captain, emphasizing that every member of the squad demonstrated leadership qualities. 'Thank you for trusting me to be your captain, but to be honest, all of you are leaders too. ' The Uber Cup Finals served as a pivotal moment for Malaysia’s women’s badminton team, highlighting their growth and potential on the international stage.

While the result may not have been in their favor, the experience has undoubtedly strengthened their resolve and unity. As they look ahead to future competitions, the team’s performance in Denmark will serve as a reminder of their capabilities and the belief they have cultivated. With continued dedication and support, Malaysia’s women’s badminton team is poised to make even greater strides in the years to come





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Uber Cup Badminton Malaysia Women's Team M. Thinaah

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