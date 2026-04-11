Malaysia's Wholesale and Retail Trade Up 5.3% in February 2026

Malaysia's wholesale and retail trade sales increased by 5.3% year-on-year in February 2026, reaching RM156.3 billion. Strong performances were observed in retail and wholesale trade sub-sectors, while the motor vehicle sub-sector experienced a decline. Online retail and digital payment methods continued to grow. Cosmobeauté Malaysia is expanding into East Malaysia with a festival in Sabah.

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia 's wholesale and retail trade experienced a robust performance in February 2026, with sales reaching RM156.3 billion, marking a 5.3 percent year-on-year growth. This positive trend was largely fueled by significant contributions from the retail and wholesale trade sub-sectors, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia DOSM. Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin highlighted the key drivers behind this growth.

The retail trade sub-sector showed strong performance, with total sales of RM70.1 billion, a notable increase of RM5.0 billion, which represents a year-on-year growth of 7.7 percent. Similarly, the wholesale trade sub-sector recorded sales of RM69.5 billion, reflecting an increase of RM3.7 billion compared to the previous year, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 5.7 percent. However, the motor vehicles sub-sector experienced a decline of RM0.9 billion, with total sales reaching RM16.7 billion. These figures underscore the dynamic shifts within the Malaysian economy, with strong consumer spending and wholesale activities driving the overall positive performance during the period. The data provides valuable insights into the resilience and adaptability of key sectors, demonstrating their ability to capitalize on changing market dynamics and consumer preferences.\The retail trade sub-sector's growth was primarily driven by sales in non-specialized stores, which saw a 10.4 percent increase, reaching RM27.6 billion. This growth was supported by higher sales in provision stores, supermarkets, and mini markets. The increase in retail activity was also boosted by seasonal festive spending during Chinese New Year, the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah SARA disbursement, the upward revision in civil servants' salaries, and early preparations for the Ramadan season. Specialised stores also performed well, registering a 7.4 percent increase to RM14.8 billion in February 2026, supported by strong demand for pharmaceuticals, medical and orthopaedic goods, clothing, and jewellery. Additionally, retail sales of automotive fuels increased by 6.2 percent to RM6.3 billion, and sales of food, beverages, and tobacco saw a 7.7 percent rise to RM4.5 billion, mainly due to higher purchases of meat, fish, and other seafood. The wholesale trade sub-sector continued its steady performance, led by household goods wholesale, which expanded by 9.6 percent to RM15.0 billion, driven by stronger sales of pharmaceutical and medical goods, perfumeries, cosmetics, toiletries, and household furniture. Other specialized wholesale groups increased by 3.7 percent to RM25.6 billion, supported by higher demand for fertilizers, agrochemical products, ferrous and non-ferrous metal ores, and metals. The wholesale of food, beverages, and tobacco also rose by 5.7 percent due to increased sales of dairy products, fish, other seafood, and vegetables. These retail and wholesale trends point towards a healthy consumer base and a thriving trade environment in Malaysia.\The decline in the motor vehicles sub-sector in February was primarily due to a 17.1 percent contraction in motor vehicle sales, which amounted to RM7.3 billion. This aligns with data from the Malaysian Automotive Association MAA, which reported total vehicle sales of 52,414 units, and the Road Transport Department Malaysia JPJ, which recorded 56,690 vehicle registrations during the same period. However, other segments within the motor vehicles sub-sector demonstrated positive growth. Sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories increased by 6.6 percent, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles grew by 9.5 percent, and sales, maintenance, and repair of motorcycles experienced a 0.7 percent increase. This indicates sustained demand for vehicle servicing and aftermarket components. Online retail sales continued to grow in February, with the sales index rising by 5.8 percent year-on-year, though slightly moderating from 5.9 percent the previous month. Digital payment activities remained strong, with e-money transactions surging by 74.8 percent year-on-year, reaching RM30.2 billion. This reflects the increasing adoption of cashless payment methods. The Real-time Retail Payments Platform RPP also saw robust performance, with total transactions amounting to RM323.8 billion, a 29.4 percent increase. FPX transactions grew by 23.3 percent to RM40.6 billion, while credit card and debit card transactions reached RM18.2 billion and RM13.5 billion, respectively. These developments indicate a shift towards digital payment methods and a strong focus on online retail platforms within the Malaysian market. Also, Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo are set to expand into East Malaysia with the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 in Sabah





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