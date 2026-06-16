Malaysia's Visit Malaysia 2026 Aims to Boost Tourism and Economy

The Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, themed 'Surreal Experiences', seeks to attract 43 million visitors and generate RM329 billion in tourism receipts by 2026. The tourism sector has shown remarkable resilience post-COVID-19, with retail trade leading the industry in 2024. Malaysia has earned numerous accolades for its tourism offerings and consistently ranks high in global visitor arrivals.

Malaysia's tourism sector is gearing up for a significant boost with the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, themed 'Surreal Experiences'. The ambitious initiative aims to attract 43 million visitors and generate RM329 billion in tourism receipts , accounting for 15.5% of the country's GDP by 2026.

This target is well within reach, given that Malaysia has already welcomed 38.3 million visitors in the first eleven months of 2025. VM2026 marks the fifth such campaign since the first Visit Malaysia Year in 1990, with previous initiatives successfully driving international tourist arrivals and receipts, and positively impacting domestic tourism. Post-COVID-19 recovery has seen the tourism sector rebound, with its value-added output surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

In 2023-2024, the sector contributed an average of RM281.9 billion per year to the economy, a 15% share of total GDP. It also generated RM81.7 billion in foreign exchange earnings annually, demonstrating remarkable resilience and growth. The retail trade sub-sector led the industry in 2024, contributing RM154.5 billion, followed by food and beverage services, country-specific tourism characteristic services, and accommodation services. While the average length of stay per tourist decreased to 5.1 nights in 2024, expenditure per capita increased significantly.

Notably, tourists from the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and China recorded the highest spending per capita in their respective regions. Shopping remained the largest expenditure category, followed by accommodation, food and beverage, and international airfares. To sustain tourism growth, Malaysia is fostering public-private partnerships and collaborative actions. The country has earned numerous accolades, including being ranked the top Muslim-friendly destination for ten consecutive years and having Kuala Lumpur as the 10th highest international arrivals city in 2025.

Malaysia consistently ranks among the top 15-20 global destinations for visitor arrivals, particularly excelling in Southeast Asia. In 2023, it was the second top tourist destination in ASEAN, attracting 20.1 million tourists





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