Malaysia’s Uber Cup Quarter-Final Exit: A Step Forward Despite Defeat

Malaysia’s national badminton team may have lost to China in the Uber Cup quarter-finals, but their performance signals a promising future. Rexy Mainaky highlights the team’s progress, especially the young players, and looks ahead to the next edition in Indonesia.

Malaysia ’s Uber Cup journey in Horsens, Denmark, concluded with a 3-0 loss to China in the quarter-finals, but national doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky remains optimistic about the team’s future.

Despite falling short this time, Malaysia achieved a significant milestone by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years, a feat last accomplished in 2010 in Kuala Lumpur. The absence of key player Pearly Tan, who withdrew due to injury, did not deter the team’s young doubles pairs, Carmen Ting-Ong Xin Yee and Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, who displayed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament.

Rexy praised their fighting spirit, noting that the team’s performance against China, despite the loss, was a positive sign. The young players, particularly Zi Yu and Noraqilah, who are 15 and 18 years old respectively, showed composure under pressure, as seen in their decisive match against Turkiye, where they stepped up when the score was tied at 2-2.

Rexy believes this experience will serve as a strong foundation for the next Uber Cup in Indonesia, where Malaysia aims to build a more solid team over the next two years. In the quarter-final match against China, K. Letshanaa put up a strong fight against world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi, losing narrowly 17-21, 18-21. Carmen Ting and Ong Xin Yee also impressed by pushing world No. 1 pair Liu Shengshu-Tan Ning to three games.

However, Wong Ling Ching’s efforts were not enough to overcome Chen Yufei, who dominated with a 21-10, 21-10 victory to secure China’s win. Rexy acknowledged China’s strength but emphasized the progress made by the Malaysian team. He also mentioned the possibility of re-evaluating the strategy of fielding scratch pairs, though Jalani, another coach, advised against it.

The overall performance, according to Rexy, was a step in the right direction, and the team’s youthful energy and determination will be crucial in their future campaigns





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