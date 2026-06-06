Malaysia's TVET System Integrates Advanced Technology to Prepare Workforce for Future Demands

The Higher Education Ministry's Polytechnics and Community Colleges Department is enhancing technical and vocational education by integrating AI, IoT, and virtual reality into classrooms. This initiative aims to produce technologically agile graduates and expand access to lifelong learning for diverse communities, thereby strengthening national workforce readiness.

In today's digital era, technology integration is vital across all sectors, particularly in technical and vocational education and training ( TVET ). Dr. Shamsuri Abdullah, Director of the Polytechnics and Community Colleges Department under the Higher Education Ministry , emphasized that while TVET traditionally focuses on hands-on skill acquisition, students must also be 'minds-on' when engaging with technology in educational settings.

He noted that although craftsmanship remains essential, TVET must evolve alongside emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Polytechnics and community colleges are now equipped with technology-enabled, collaborative classrooms that provide students access to advanced digital tools, including AI and virtual reality. This exposure aims to develop technologically fluent and adaptable learners, ensuring they possess the agility required to continuously acquire new skills upon entering the workforce.

Shamsuri explained that the ministry operates polytechnics and community colleges to deliver full certification and diploma programs, alongside short professional and competency-based courses tailored for lifelong learning. He highlighted that community college programs act as powerful catalysts for social mobility, uplifting and empowering local communities by providing access to diverse groups, including single parents, the B40 income group, tahfiz students, Orang Asli, and other vulnerable communities.

These courses are accredited by respected professional bodies such as the Board of Engineers Malaysia and the Malaysia Board of Technology. Additionally, the ministry has successfully transitioned students from Arts & Humanities backgrounds into engineering and technology courses that require strong science and mathematics foundations. The APEL-A pathway also enables individuals with work experience but no formal qualifications to obtain a polytechnic diploma. While multiple ministries oversee TVET institutions, polytechnics were the first established specifically for skills training.

Shamsuri cited Politeknik Ungku Omar in Ipoh, founded in 1969, which was created to train skilled workers for supervisor or semi-professional roles in engineering, commerce, technology, and services. Community colleges, approved for establishment in 2000, were designed as lifelong learning hubs for communities. Currently, about 40% of post-Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students choosing TVET enroll in polytechnics and community colleges nationwide - representing over 100,000 TVET students in Malaysia.

The number of SPM graduates registering for these institutions has also grown steadily, rising from 38,000 in 2021 to 41,000 in the previous year. Shamsuri attributed this increase to government efforts to dispel the perception that TVET is inferior to academic pathways. He observed that today's youth are often kinesthetic learners who prefer hands-on learning over traditional book-based study.

Azirin Abdul Aziz, Director of the Polytechnics and Community Colleges Department (Intake and Student Development Section), added that enrolling in TVET courses is now more accessible than ever. Prospective applicants can use the TVET Recruitment Unit (UP_TVET) portal, which lists programs from all ministries involved in skills training, or apply through the ministry's UPU Online portal for the June intake. Applications for the January 2027 intake can also be submitted via the myPolyCC portal.

Azirin encouraged youth to explore the numerous TVET opportunities offered by the government. The note concludes by mentioning that several institutions participated in the Star Education Fair on May 16-17 at IOI Grand Exhibition and Convention Centre, Putrajaya, and references a related headline about TVET students receiving training in emerging sectors as announced by the Prime Minister





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TVET Polytechnics Community Colleges Artificial Intelligence Internet Of Things Virtual Reality Lifelong Learning Skills Training Malaysia Higher Education Ministry APEL-A Digital Classrooms Workforce Development Social Mobility

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