Malaysia's TVET 2.0 to Focus on High-Tech Fields and Transform Workforce Skills

Malaysia's Deputy PM announces TVET 2.0, an upgraded vocational training program prioritizing robotics, AI, IoT, and renewable energy while expanding opportunities for gig workers. Plans include forming a national TVET commission and drafting new legislation to strengthen the sector by 2030 and beyond.

Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has highlighted the forthcoming launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) 2.0 program, emphasizing its focus on high technology fields.

Speaking during Ipoh's Perak State TVET Roadshow today, Zahid explained that the revised curriculum under TVET 2.0 will enhance existing programs to align with future labor market demands. While traditional courses will be retained, new fields such as robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, and others critical to modern industries will be strengthened.

Zahid noted that the restructuring also aims to expand opportunities for gig workers, including delivery personnel, film industry workers, and those in arts and culture, to enhance their skills further. Additionally, the animation sector will receive special attention given its high international demand, though there is currently a workforce shortage in this area





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TVET 2.0 Vocational Training High Technology Workforce Skills Robotics AI Iot Renewable Energy Animation Industry Malaysia Education

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