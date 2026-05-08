Malaysia's Tribunal Allows for Maximum RM50,000 Claims for Deceptive Sales Promotions

Consumers can now file claims with the Tribunal for Consumer Claims if pressured into purchasing overpriced products through deceptive offers or sales tactics, such as those found in "lucky draws" or "scratch and win" promotions. These promotions often create a false sense of urgency, exclusivity, or guaranteed benefit to coerce consumers into impulse purchases. The Tribunal can order refunds, compensation, replacement of goods, repair, or even set aside the contract if false or misleading representations are proven. False representations in the sale of goods and services are also prohibited under Sections 9-10 of the Act.

Consumers misled by " lucky draw s" or " scratch and win " promotions can now file claims of up to RM50,000 at the Tribunal for Consumer Claims if pressured into purchasing overpriced products through deceptive offers or sales tactics.

According to lawyer Ananthan Moorthi, these promotions often create a false sense of urgency, exclusivity, or guaranteed benefit to coerce consumers into impulse purchases. The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) chief executive officer Dr Saravanan Thambirajah also warned that many cases involved temporary booth sellers in supermarkets promoting overpriced appliances or products under the guise of a "win".

He advised consumers to avoid buying from unknown operators, purchase from established brands, and to prevent feeling pressured to make immediate decisions, give away personal information, or make immediate payments. If an offer sounds too good to be true, shoppers should verify sellers, compare prices elsewhere, and walk away immediately if they feel uncomfortable.

Saravanan also encouraged families to educate or alert their elderly parents, reminding them not to hesitate about refusing salespeople or believe they must buy something simply because they were told they had "won" a prize. Prevention remains the best defense against these tactics





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Consumer Claims Tribunal Deceptive Sales Promotions Lucky Draw Scratch And Win Invoice Products Overspending Price Gouging Prohibition Of False Representations In The Sa Price Allocation Schemes Unfair Trade Terms Act

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