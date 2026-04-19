Malaysia's Train Network to Get Internet Boost: Ministry Adopts 'Where There's a Train, There's Internet' Principle

Malaysia's Communications Ministry is committed to expanding internet access across its train network. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced a new principle, 'di mana ada tren, di situ ada internet' (where there is a train, there is internet), aimed at improving connectivity along the KL Sentral-Segamat Electric Train Service (ETS) route and eventually the entire KTMB network. This initiative involves MCMC and telcos working to resolve connectivity issues within a month and a broader workshop to identify and address network blind spots.

The Ministry of Communications is implementing a new initiative, extending the principle of ensuring internet access wherever there is a transportation route. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the adoption of the slogan ‘di mana ada tren, di situ ada internet’ (where there is a train, there is internet), directly building upon the existing philosophy of ‘di mana ada jalan, di situ ada internet’ (where there is a road, there is internet).

This strategic move aims to significantly enhance internet connectivity along the extensive KL Sentral-Segamat Electric Train Service (ETS) route. In a decisive step to address existing shortcomings, the Minister has directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and all telecommunications companies to resolve internet connectivity issues along this specific ETS route within a stringent one-month timeframe. This measure is anticipated to greatly improve the travel experience for Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) service users, enabling them to remain connected and productive during their journeys. The Minister, alongside Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and MCMC managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali, participated in internet speed tests on the KL Sentral-Segamat ETS service, a critical step in assessing current network performance. These tests specifically evaluated both 4G and 5G network capabilities, conducted by MCMC in close collaboration with major mobile network operators including CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM Tech, YTL Communications, and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). The scope of this initiative extends beyond the KL Sentral-Segamat segment, encompassing the entire 1,700-kilometer KTMB network stretching all the way to Tumpat, Kelantan. To facilitate a comprehensive approach, Minister Fahmi has proposed a forthcoming workshop involving MCMC, KTMB, the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), and all six telecommunications companies. The objective of this workshop is to meticulously identify all existing internet coverage gaps and blind spots across the entirety of the KTMB network. This collaborative effort will focus on devising both immediate solutions and sustainable long-term strategies to ensure ubiquitous connectivity. Minister Fahmi also highlighted that while RAC and KTMB currently offer some connectivity services like WiFi, a more encompassing, carrier-agnostic strategy is essential. This means encouraging the utilization of shared passive infrastructure, such as existing towers and other equipment, by all telecommunications providers. The principle is to leverage existing resources to expedite the rollout of improved connectivity, irrespective of the specific mobile network operator. During his journey from KL Sentral to Segamat, Datuk Fahmi personally conducted internet speed tests at two key locations: Kajang Station and Pulau Sebang/Tampin Station, providing real-time feedback on network performance. In parallel, MCMC issued a statement detailing the purpose and methodology of these speed tests. The primary objective was to assess the real-time performance and speed of 4G and 5G networks along this vital transportation corridor. The tests involved the meticulous measurement of various technical parameters, including download and upload speeds, the stability of data connections, and the seamless continuity of coverage. Specialized equipment and advanced network monitoring applications were deployed to guarantee the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the collected data. According to MCMC, 5G services currently cover 71 percent of areas, with ongoing phased expansion plans. However, it was noted that certain areas, particularly in rural regions of Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and northern Johor, are experiencing degraded coverage quality and slower download speeds, necessitating focused improvement and optimization efforts by the service providers. This proactive approach by the Ministry of Communications signifies a commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that essential services are accessible even to those traversing the nation via train





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