Malaysia's Top Mixed Doubles Pair Suffers Shock Quarter-Final Exit at Badminton Asia Championships

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, Malaysia's top mixed doubles pair, were surprisingly defeated by the South Korean duo Kim Jae Hyeon-Jang Ha Jeong in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026. The match, which took place in Ningbo, China, saw the world number four pair losing in straight sets to the lower-ranked Korean team. The defeat underscores the competitive landscape of the sport and the importance of consistent performance at the highest level.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 Malaysia ’s top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie - Toh Ee Wei experienced a surprising quarter-final defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026. This upset occurred after they were bested by South Korea ’s Kim Jae Hyeon - Jang Ha Jeong in straight games held at Ningbo, China, today. The world number four pairing succumbed to the Korean duo, who currently hold the 147th position in the world rankings.

The match, lasting a mere 46 minutes at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, concluded with scores of 19-21 and 17-21, indicating a hard-fought contest despite the swift outcome. The result marks an unexpected early exit for the Malaysian pair, raising questions about their form and strategic execution against the lower-ranked opponents.\The initial game showcased a competitive spirit from the Malaysian side. They managed to stay neck and neck with the Koreans, even briefly holding the lead during several points in the match. However, they couldn't capitalize on these pivotal moments, faltering in the crucial closing stages of the game. This inability to secure key points proved detrimental, allowing Kim Jae Hyeon-Jang Ha Jeong to gain momentum and ultimately seize the first game. The Malaysian pair's failure to convert these opportunities set the stage for the subsequent game, where the Korean team’s confidence would further solidify their dominance. It was a close game, but in the end the Korean pair was able to edge out the Malaysian pair with critical points and a solid defense.\In the second game, Kim Jae Hyeon-Jang Ha Jeong visibly increased their confidence and asserted greater control over the match. Their strategy centered around sharp net play and a remarkably solid defensive stance, effectively stifling any attempts by the Malaysians to initiate a comeback. The Koreans seemed to anticipate and counter the Malaysian duo's moves, consistently preventing them from gaining the upper hand. The swiftness and accuracy of their net play, combined with their sturdy defense, left no room for Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei to mount a comeback. The Malaysian pair found themselves struggling to find an opening, as the Koreans maintained their composure and executed their strategy flawlessly. This decisive performance by the South Korean pair sealed the victory and eliminated the Malaysian favorites from the tournament earlier than anticipated. The loss highlights the unpredictable nature of badminton and the importance of consistency and adaptability in high-level competition, particularly when facing less-heralded opponents





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Badminton Malaysia South Korea Badminton Asia Championships Chen Tang Jie Toh Ee Wei Kim Jae Hyeon Jang Ha Jeong Quarter-Final Sports

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