Malaysia's Top Badminton Duo Split for Japan Open in Bid to Rediscover Form

Malaysian men's doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, former world champions and Olympic bronze medalists, have been separated for the upcoming Japan Open after a year without a title. Coaches aim to rejuvenate their careers by pairing them with new partners.

Malaysia 's top men's doubles badminton pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik , have been separated for the upcoming Japan Open , marking a significant shift for the team after a challenging period.

The duo, who have been partners for nine years, achieved world championship and Olympic bronze success, but have not secured a title since their Singapore Open victory in June 2023. Their recent results include runner-up finishes at the Malaysian Open and All-England this season, followed by a quarter-final exit at the Singapore Open and a second-round loss at the Indonesian Open against a young Indonesian pair.

National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky explained that the decision to split them is intended to provide both players with a fresh challenge to help them regain peak form. At the Japan Open from July 14-19, Soh Wooi Yik will partner Man Wei Chong, while Aaron Chia will team up with Tee Kai Wun.

However, Aaron and Kai Wun are currently 13th on the reserve list and may not enter the main draw. Rexy emphasized that no permanent decision has been made regarding the split, noting discussions with men's doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi about creating a new environment.

Previously, both players have experience with their new partners: Wooi Yik and Wei Chong represented Malaysia at the SEA Games in Thailand last December, while Aaron and Kai Wun have partnered several times, including at the Thomas Cup Finals and the 2018 Malaysia Games, where they won gold for Melaka. The reshuffle comes amid broader plans for the men's doubles department, hinted at by Herry after the Australian Open, though he had initially stated that the top pair would remain unchanged.

This move underscores the coaches' belief that a change could reignite the pair's performance after a year without a title





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Badminton Malaysia Aaron Chia Soh Wooi Yik Japan Open Doubles Reshuffle Rexy Mainaky Herry Iman Pierngadi

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