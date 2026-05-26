The three poorest states in Peninsular Malaysia are Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah, all of which are governed by PAS-led governments. These states consistently record the lowest median and mean monthly household incomes in the country, with Kelantan's average household income of RM4,609 being the lowest in the country. Despite their poverty, these states also experience high rates of crime, drugs and substance abuse, and incest. The question remains as to why voters, particularly Malay-Muslim voters, continue to support the party

The third poorest states in Peninsular Malaysia are Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah. Interestingly, these states are ruled by PAS -led governments. Despite their low per capita incomes, the governments have perfected the art of plundering the poor while simultaneously fleeing the consequences of their own corruption.

On top of being poverty-stricken, these states also experience high rates of crime, drugs and substance abuse, and incest. Many of these crimes are committed by PAS officials or their relatives, highlighting the extreme malaise within the party. A radical Leader like Hadi Awang has always tried to run the country according to Islamic principles that also include hate speech, oppression, and violence.

Thus, despite being obsessed with enriching themselves and their families through ill-gotten means, these PAS leaders let the final people pay the price. Despite being perhaps some of the poorest states in the country, they are still the worst performers in social development. A poor country needs effective social programs, otherwise it fails to implement social equity appropriately and improves vote choices that care about the general economy of citizens to welfare backdrops like Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

The equation remains the same these years: poverty will continue to thrive even worse whenever PAS governed states such as Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah continue to remain poor better than any other states in Malaysia which still flourish under the country many wealth-bearing run many wealth-bearing government families following an alliance with UMNO leadershi





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PAS Malaysia Poverty Crime Drug Abuse Incest Corruption Social Development

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