Malaysia's Solo Men's Pair Advances as Women's Duo and Mixed Team Shine at Indonesia Open

Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin reach the semifinals after beating England's lane‑Vendy duo, while world No.2 women's pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah and mixed champions Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai also book quarter‑final spots, keeping Malaysia in contention for medals.

Petaling Jaya - Malaysia will be represented by a solo men's pair in the upcoming semifinals of the Indonesia Open after the world No.3 duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik were eliminated in the earlier round.

The lone Malaysian pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, secured their place by defeating the English team of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight games, 21-11 and 21-13, in a 31‑minute match on the court of Istora Senayan. Their victory moves them into a quarter‑final clash with India's pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R.

Arjun, who entered the stage after an upset win over the young Malaysian side Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, prevailing 21-16, 15-21, 19-21 in a tightly contested three‑game battle lasting 48 minutes. The Indian pairing, currently ranked 30th in the world, will present a fresh challenge for the ninth‑ranked Malaysians, whose recent form has been improving after a period of inconsistent results. The men's doubles disappointment was offset by a strong performance from the women's side.

World No.2 pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah claimed a straight‑games win over Taiwan's Hsu Ya Ching and Sung Yu Hsuan, 21-18 and 21-19, in just 30 minutes. Their progress continues into the semifinals where they will meet Japan's twelfth‑ranked duo Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara, who themselves knocked out the young Malaysian team of Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting in a three‑game match that stretched over an hour.

Tan and Thinaah's consistent play gives the Malaysian contingent a realistic shot at a podium finish in the mixed discipline. In mixed doubles, the married pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai broke a long‑standing barrier by overcoming the host Indonesians Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu 21-15, 21-19 in a 41‑minute encounter. The win marks their first triumph over the world No.9 pair, narrowing their historical head‑to‑head record to 1‑3.

Their success sets up a quarter‑final meeting with France's No.6 team Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue, a daunting test that could determine whether Malaysia can claim a mixed‑doubles medal. Meanwhile, three other Malaysian representatives-men's singles Leong Jun Hao, women's singles K. Letshanaa, and mixed pair Hoo Pang Ron and Lai Pei Jing-were all eliminated in the second round, leaving the remaining squads to carry the nation's hopes in Jakarta





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Badminton Indonesia Open Malaysia Women's Doubles Mixed Doubles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Goh-Izzuddin stay fresh despite tight schedule to make winning startJune 2 (Reuters) - ⁠SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company, plans ⁠to raise at least $75 billion in its record ‌initial public offering, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Read more »

Malaysia Prioritizes Cleaner, Smarter Energy Ecosystem Under 13th Malaysia PlanDeputy Economy Minister highlights grid modernization, renewable integration, AI, and regional power connectivity as pillars of the nation's energy transition roadmap and economic transformation.

Read more »

Malaysia's Men's Doubles Pair Sails Into Indonesia Open Last 16A group of 22 Semai volunteers in Malaysia continue to search for missing climber Jaslinda Saludin, 49, who went missing while climbing Gunung Batu Putih near Tapah, Perak on May 24, 2026.

Read more »

Goh Jin Wei secures sponsorship from five companies for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics bidGoh Jin Wei, a Malaysian badminton player, has secured sponsorship from five companies for her pursuit of a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The backing will enable her to compete in more tournaments and improve her world ranking ahead of the qualification period.

Read more »