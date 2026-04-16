Malaysia's Richest See Wealth Soar to US$116 Billion Amid Economic Boom

The collective net worth of Malaysia's top 50 wealthiest individuals has surged by almost 30% to US$116 billion, fueled by a robust economy, a strong stock market, and successful IPOs. Robert Kuok remains at the top, while the Koon Poh Keong family and retail magnate Lee Thiam Wah see significant wealth increases.

Malaysia's wealthiest individuals have experienced a remarkable surge in their collective net worth, reaching an impressive US$116 billion (RM458 billion). This significant increase of nearly 30 per cent over the past year is attributed to a robust economic climate and a thriving stock market , which have collectively boosted the financial standing of the nation's business elite.

The latest Forbes 2026 list of Malaysia's 50 Richest reveals that the total net worth of this select group has risen substantially from US$90 billion recorded last year. This upward trend is underpinned by a healthy 5.2 per cent GDP expansion in 2025 and a strengthening Malaysian ringgit, both of which have provided a favourable economic backdrop.

The dynamism of the initial public offering (IPO) market further propelled this wealth accumulation, with 60 new companies making their debut on the stock exchange last year. These listings have generated considerable value for both the entrepreneurs who founded these businesses and their investors.

At the pinnacle of the list, business magnate Robert Kuok, now 102 years old, continues to hold his long-standing position as Malaysia's richest individual. His extensive Kuok Group, with diverse interests spanning agribusiness, hospitality, and the burgeoning data centre sector, has seen its valuation grow by an impressive 19 per cent, reaching US$13.6 billion.

Following closely and climbing to the second spot for the first time are Koon Poh Keong and his siblings. They have emerged as the most significant gainers in dollar terms this year, with their combined fortune escalating by a remarkable 80 per cent to US$9.7 billion. This substantial increase is largely a consequence of an 73 per cent surge in the share price of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings, Southeast Asia's premier integrated aluminium smelter. This surge was itself propelled by a global upswing in metal prices, highlighting the interconnectedness of international commodity markets and their impact on national wealth.

The list also casts a spotlight on the phenomenal expansion of Malaysia's retail sector. Lee Thiam Wah, the visionary founder behind the widespread 99 Speed Mart minimart chain, has witnessed his net worth nearly double, now standing at US$6.7 billion, securing him the sixth position. His retail empire has undergone rapid expansion, now encompassing over 3,000 stores across the nation, with an addition of 259 new outlets in 2025 alone. This retail growth trajectory is further exemplified by the noteworthy entry of newcomer Lee Kar Whatt, who debuts on the list at number 18. As the co-founder of the popular 'dollar store' chain Eco-Shop Marketing, he has amassed a net worth of US$1.5 billion, a significant achievement following the company's successful public listing in May 2025.

The property and healthcare industries have also proven to be significant engines of wealth creation this year. Jeffrey Cheah, the founder of Sunway Group, has seen his wealth skyrocket by 76 per cent to US$5.3 billion, placing him at number eight on the list. This substantial growth is primarily attributable to the spin-off of Sunway Healthcare in March 2026, which successfully raised US$732 million in what was the largest IPO in Malaysia for nearly a decade.

The technology sector, though represented by fewer individuals, also contributed to the wealth accumulation. Chu Jenn Weng, co-founder of ViTrox, returns to the list at number 47 with a net worth of US$565 million. His wealth has been significantly boosted by an 84 per cent rally in the shares of his automated inspection equipment manufacturing company, which is benefiting from the global demand for AI-related semiconductor products.

The increasing affluence of these top individuals is also reflected in the rising barrier to entry for this exclusive club. The minimum net worth required to be included in the top 50 has climbed considerably, now standing at US$422 million, an increase from the US$335 million threshold reported a year prior. Other notable individuals and their fortunes include Lee Yeow Chor & Yeow Seng with US$8.5 billion and the Krishnan family with US$6.5 billion





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