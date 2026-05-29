Malaysia's Puspakom Reminds Importance of Vehicle Type Approval Sticker

Puspakom has issued a reminder that the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) sticker is mandatory for all imported vehicles, serving as a critical verification mechanism for regulatory, safety and technical standards.

Malaysia 's Puspakom has issued a reminder that the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) sticker is mandatory for all imported vehicles. The VTA sticker serves as a critical verification mechanism that displays essential approval and technical compliance details, confirming that a vehicle meets the regulatory, safety and technical standards set by the authorities.

Puspakom explained that the VTA sticker also provides owners and prospective buyers with immediate visibility into a vehicle's approval status and origin. This is particularly important in distinguishing imported CBU vehicles from locally assembled CKD models, which are subject to different regulatory, taxation and compliance requirements. The standardised labelling also allows enforcement agencies to verify vehicles more efficiently during inspections and road checks, including checks involving Approved Permits (AP), trade regulations and applicable tax requirements.

Puspakom added that proper labelling contributes to a more transparent and accountable automotive market, which aligns with the national efforts to uphold safety standards and protecting road users. Vehicles with road tax expired for more than three years, new and used imported vehicles prior to registration, and imported CBU vehicles are among those that require proper approval and labelling.

Puspakom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahmood Razak Bahman said proper vehicle labelling is essential in maintaining accountability and confidence within the automotive industry. The enforcement and awareness of the VTA labelling requirement are aimed at supporting broader national objectives which include upholding fair trade practices under frameworks such as ASEAN trade agreements, ensuring proper taxation and import compliance, and protecting the integrity of Malaysia's automotive market.

Puspakom said it remains committed to working with regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders to strengthen compliance and public awareness of the VTA labelling requirement





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Malaysia Puspakom Vehicle Type Approval VTA Sticker Imported Vehicles

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Puspakom issues a reminder that mandatory VTA labelling must be present on all CBU vehiclesPuspakom has issued a reminder on the importance of the mandatory vehicle type approval (VTA) product labelling being present on all fully-imported completely built-up (CBU) vehicles. This comes following a recent case involving a CBU …

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