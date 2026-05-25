Malaysia's Producer Price Index Rises 5.4% in April 2026, Highest Increase Since August 2022

The Producer Price Index (PPI) of Malaysia increased by 5.4 per cent in April 2026, the highest increase since August 2022, mainly driven by higher crude oil and petroleum-related product prices. The mining sector recorded a significant increase of 53.4 per cent, while the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector rebounded with a 2.7 per cent increase.

Malaysia 's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 5.4 per cent in April 2026, the highest increase since August 2022, mainly driven by higher crude oil and petroleum-related product prices .

The mining sector recorded a significant increase of 53.4 per cent, mainly due to the extraction of crude petroleum index surging by 74.5 per cent. The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector rebounded with a 2.7 per cent increase, supported by the fishing and growing of perennial crops indices. The manufacturing sector also increased by 1.1 per cent, attributed to the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products and the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.

The utility sectors, electricity and gas supply and water supply, saw increases of 10.8 per cent and 10.6 per cent, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI local production increased by 3.2 per cent, with the mining sector recording a double-digit increase of 19.8 per cent. Similar upward trends were observed in the PPI of the United States, Japan, and Thailand. The Singapore economy beat expectations in Q1 with 6% annual growth, but risks remain





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Producer Price Index (PPI) Malaysia Crude Oil Prices Petroleum-Related Product Prices Mining Sector Agriculture Forestry And Fishing Sector Manufacturing Sector Utility Sectors United States Japan Thailand Singapore Economy Q1 6% Annual Growth Risks

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