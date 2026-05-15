Malaysia's Population Projected to Reach 34.4 Million by 2026, with Slower Growth Rate

The demographic projection for the first quarter of 2026 by the Malaysian Department of Statistics (DOSM) shows a slight increase in population, with a growth rate of 0.5 percent. The Malay population is expected to contribute 58.3 percent, followed by the Bumiputera population (12.3 percent), Indian population (6.5 percent), and Chinese population (22.1 percent). The Sabah Bumiputera population is expected to contribute 55.3 percent, while the Sarawak Bumiputera population is expected to contribute 32.3 percent.

Penduduk Malaysia pada suku pertama 2026 dianggarkan berjumlah 34.4 juta berbanding 34.2 juta dalam tempoh sama tahun lepas, dengan peningkatan penduduk lelaki dan perempuan. Nisbah jantina adalah 110 lelaki bagi setiap 100 perempuan, manakala nisbah jantina bagi warganegara adalah 102.

Komposisi penduduk tua meningkat, penduduk umur muda menurun, dan penduduk umur bekerja meningkat. Kaum Melayu menyumbang 58.3 peratus daripada jumlah penduduk pada suku pertama 2026, diikuti bumiputera lain (12.3 peratus), India (6.5 peratus), dan Cina (22.1 peratus). Penduduk bumiputera Sabah menyumbang 55.3 peratus daripada kumpulan bumiputera lain, diikuti bumiputera Sarawak (32.3 peratus). Mengenai jumlah kelahiran, bilangan kelahiran hidup menurun kepada 94,807 kelahiran, dengan bayi lelaki melebihi bayi perempuan.

Bilangan kematian menurun 1.5 peratus, dengan penduduk berumur 60 tahun dan lebih merekodkan bilangan tertinggi dengan 35,130 kematian





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Malaysia Population Growth Rate Malay Bumiputera Indian Chinese Sabah Sarawak Birth Rate Death Rate

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