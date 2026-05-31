Malaysia's Political Landscape Shifts Ahead of GE16: New Alliances and Internal Rifts

Analysis of emerging political realignments in Malaysia as Pas-Bersatu relations fray, Rafizi's new party Bersama gains traction, and Hamzah Zainuddin's potential influence grows.

Malaysia is entering a phase of increasing political uncertainty ahead of the 16th General Election ( GE16 ). Previously, the political landscape revolved around the contest between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

However, recent developments suggest a new political axis may be forming. Political observers note that the relationship between the Islamic Party of Malaysia (Pas) and the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu) is showing clear signs of strain.

Meanwhile, the emergence of a new movement led by Rafizi Ramli through his party Bersama, along with efforts to reorganize the camp of former Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, opens the possibility of a new political alignment that could reshape the Malay-Islamic power map in the country. Although these remain subjective, despite claims that Bersama, led by Rafizi, has successfully challenged the integrity of PKR, for survival ahead of GE16, they will inevitably need coalition partners.

In the current situation, it is difficult for any single party to move towards forming a government. This is not only due to voter polarization but also because the multitude of political parties has fragmented the large voter base into small groups. These groups only support parties and leaders they idolize, without considering whether they can form a government.

This development makes GE16 not just a traditional clash between PH-BN and PN, but potentially a multi-cornered contest with the emergence of a new reformist bloc and possible realignment among Malay parties. Pas is seen as being in the most strategic position currently. As the largest party in PN in terms of parliamentary seats and grassroots machinery, it has its own advantages in determining the direction of the opposition political coalition.

However, its relationship with Bersatu is believed to be no longer as strong as before. The cause of the rift is not only related to the struggle for influence within PN, but also the question of who will dominate the Malay opposition bloc after the era of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Bersatu is now said to be facing serious internal problems, with over a dozen of its leaders reportedly removed due to internal conflicts, including Hamzah, who was a former Deputy President and was close to Pas. Because of this, Pas appears cautious about continuing to rely on Bersatu as its main strategic partner. The Islamic party realizes that long-term political survival requires a broader coalition, especially to penetrate urban areas and fence-sitting voters.

Rafizi, once considered Anwar's political heir, now brings a narrative that PKR has deviated from the original reformist idealism. Bersama is being positioned as a newer, fresher, reformist platform free from old patronage politics. Although the ideologies of Pas and Rafizi appear different, Malaysian politics has often proven that friends and enemies can change according to current needs. Pas itself once cooperated with DAP and PKR in the Pakatan Rakyat alliance despite huge ideological differences.

What might unite Pas and Rafizi's movement is not entirely ideology, but the strategic need to face the dominance of the unity government. Pas has a very strong Malay-Islamic grassroots strength, especially in the East Coast and northern Peninsular.

However, the party still faces major challenges in breaking PH's dominance in urban, semi-urban areas and among young professional voters. Conversely, Rafizi has strong influence among urban voters, the middle class, and reformist segments disappointed with the unity government but still find it hard to fully accept Pas. An informal alliance or tactical cooperation between the two sides could create an interesting new political formula.

Pas would gain access to urban and reformist voters, while Bersama would benefit from Pas's highly organized grassroots machinery. Hamzah is now seen leading a camp of former Bersatu leaders through a reset. Although he has not yet joined any party, the factor of the Larut MP in shaping the pattern of GE16 cannot be underestimated.

Even though he has not yet found a new home, many believe Hamzah's influence could disrupt Pas's cooperation with Bersatu if Muhyiddin's party insists on refusing to cooperate with any party that includes Hamzah. Hamzah has his own strengths as a political figure experienced in government administration and organizational management. He is also seen as more pragmatic compared to several other figures in Bersatu.

If the Pas-Bersatu relationship continues to falter, it is not impossible that Hamzah will fill that void to reorganize a more flexible Malay political bloc. In addition, the rise of Bersama signals a potential third force that could attract disillusioned voters from both sides. Rafizi's appeal among younger, tech-savvy Malaysians could complement Pas's traditional base.

Meanwhile, Hamzah's moves may prompt a realignment of conservative Malay interests. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether these vectors coalesce into a new political reality or remain as splinters. The fluidity of alliances suggests that GE16 will be unlike any previous election, with multiple narratives vying for dominance. The outcome may depend on how well these various blocs can manage internal cohesion and external perceptions.

The potential Rafizi-Pas axis is particularly intriguing given their historical ideological opposition. Rafizi was a key figure in PKR's reform agenda, while Pas has moved towards a more conservative Islamic platform. Yet, pragmatism may override principles. Similarly, Hamzah's camp could attract defectors from both Bersatu and Umno, creating a centrist Malay bloc.

The unity government faces the challenge of maintaining its multiracial coalition while addressing these new threats. Anwar's administration must prove its effectiveness to retain fence-sitters.

Meanwhile, the opposition must overcome its fragmentation to present a credible alternative. The next few months will be a test of political survival for all players





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Malaysia Politics GE16 Pas-Bersatu Rift Rafizi Bersama Hamzah Zainuddin

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