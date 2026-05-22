Malaysia's pilgrims can now donate used ihram cloth through the Haji Lestari initiative by the Tunku Abdul Rahman National Trust (TH), aiming to promote zero waste culture through the reuse and recycling of used items. Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr Zulkifli Hasan, stated that this new initiative is one of the Trust's conservation initiatives to make the management of Hajj more environmentally friendly and in line with the aspirations of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.

Malaysia 's pilgrims can now donate used ihram cloth through the Haji Lestari initiative by the Tunku Abdul Rahman National Trust (TH), aiming to promote zero waste culture through the reuse and recycling of used items.

Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr Zulkifli Hasan, stated that this new initiative is one of the Trust's conservation initiatives to make the management of Hajj more environmentally friendly and in line with the aspirations of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030. He added that this initiative also aims to convey a message to pilgrims and the global community that Hajj also has an environmental dimension that requires attention.

'This is a very good initiative and shows that Malaysia is a leader in eco-friendly Hajj worldwide. 'The initiative also makes Malaysia one of the frontrunners in providing an ecosystem for waste reduction and promoting the reuse of used items, including ihram cloth for pilgrims, 'he said after the launch of the Haji Lestari initiative in Mecca yesterday.

The Haji Lestari initiative focuses on collecting and managing used ihram cloth through two main phases: the establishment of special collection centers in the accommodation facilities of pilgrims in Mecca and Mina, and the second phase involves the recycling process before converting them into value-added products to reduce waste and support environmental conservation. Meanwhile, Zulkifli stated that the government always pays attention to the health and welfare of Malaysian pilgrims, including those receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia.

He added that every pilgrim, whether treated in a private or public hospital, is monitored by Malaysian medical experts, and they are given excellent guidance and follow-up care.

'This proves that Malaysia has a highly professional health care team, and at the same time, the pilgrims feel comfortable because our team is highly trained not only in medical skills but also in communication and how to support pilgrims, 'he said. In addition, Zulkifli stated that the government has received detailed briefings and discussions with the companies providing Hajj services to ensure that preparations in the camp are smooth before the wukuf in Arafah.

He added that a final inspection of the facilities in Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina was conducted to ensure that all facilities are in the best condition possible to ensure the comfort of Malaysian pilgrims. - UTSA





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Malaysia Pilgrims Donate Used Ihram Cloth Haji Lestari Initiative Tunku Abdul Rahman National Trust Zero Waste Culture Recycling Environmental Conservation Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Health And Welfare Pilgrims Receiving Treatment Medical Experts Excellent Guidance And Follow-Up Care Preparations In The Camp Final Inspection Of Facilities

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