Malaysia's Pharmaceutical Supply Remains Stable Despite Iran Conflict

Malaysia's supply of medicines and medical devices remains stable and sufficient despite ongoing global supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict, with only 16.8 per cent of medicine items currently classified as high risk, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said today.

Malaysia's supply of medicines and medical devices remains stable and sufficient despite ongoing global supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict, with only 16.8 per cent of medicine items currently classified as high risk , Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said today.

The government's latest assessment up to May 8 showed that most pharmaceutical supplies in the country remain at low risk levels. For medical devices, 81.7 per cent were categorized as low risk, 13.5 per cent as medium risk, while only 4.8 per cent were considered high risk. The higher-risk categories mainly involved raw materials and key components heavily dependent on imports, amid continuing geopolitical tensions and supply chain pressures arising from the Middle East conflict.

Nevertheless, he assured patients and healthcare providers that supplies remained 'stable and under control'. The government through the Health Ministry has implemented several mitigation measures, including regular supply monitoring through a special task force, strengthening national buffer stocks for high-risk medicines, and diversifying supply sources through strategic cooperation with countries such as China, Japan, and Uzbekistan. Putrajaya had activated a 'special access pathway' to expedite approval processes for importing critical medicines.

In addition, the government is seeking to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing to reduce reliance on imported products





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Iran Conflict Global Supply Disruptions Medicine Items High Risk Low Risk Medium Risk Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices Strategic Cooperation Domestic Manufacturing Transparency In Medicine Pricing

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