Malaysia's Parrots Get Stamp Spotlight on World Parrot Day

Pos Malaysia has collaborated with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to release a special stamp collection featuring three native parrot species. The stamps are timed perfectly with World Parrot Day and aim to raise awareness about conservation.

Malaysia's parrots are getting their moment in the spotlight - not in the jungle canopy, but on stamps timed perfectly with World Parrot Day . Pos Malaysia has teamed up with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to roll out the Parrots of Malaysia Special Stamp Collection, a colourful release that celebrates three native species while raising awareness about conservation.

The stamps feature two vibrant designs and a miniature sheet with a die-cut edge shaped like the parrots themselves. The complete folder set, priced at RM66.30, includes both stamps, the miniature sheet, two First Day Covers, and an exclusive folder. The RM1.00 Blue-rumped Parrot stamp and the RM1.30 Blue-crowned Hanging Parrot stamp.

Sales kick off May 31 - World Parrot Day - at 90 Philatelic Bureaus nationwide, including 13 general post offices, selected post offices, and online via Pos Malaysia's store. For extra flair, first day sales will also be held at KL Bird Park and Penang Bird Park on May 31, and Langkawi Wildlife Park on June 3.

Each venue will feature a one off commemorative postmark - a special stamp cancellation bearing the park's name - making the collection even more collectible





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Parrots Of Malaysia Special Stamp Collection World Parrot Day Department Of Wildlife And National Parks (Per Pos Malaysia Conservation Stamp Collection Vibrant Designs Die-Cut Edge First Day Covers Exclusive Folder Special Stamp Cancellation KL Bird Park Penang Bird Park Langkawi Wildlife Park

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