Malaysia's Ops Hazard 3.0 Dismantles Illegal E-Waste Processing Operations, Seizes RM187 Million in Materials

The Central Brigade General Operations Force, in collaboration with multiple agencies, conducted Ops Hazard 3.0, dismantling illegal electronic waste processing activities across Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor. The operation resulted in the seizure of 1,400 tonnes of e-waste and the detention of 56 foreign workers.

The Central Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) conducted a successful operation, codenamed Ops Hazard 3.0 , dismantling illegal electronic waste (e-waste) processing activities across 14 premises located in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor. The multi-agency effort, which took place on Monday, resulted in significant seizures of e-waste, scrap materials, and processed end-products.

The operation underscores the government's commitment to tackling illegal activities that pose environmental and economic threats, highlighting the collaborative approach of various enforcement agencies in Malaysia. The scale of the illegal operations revealed the extent of the environmental damage inflicted by these clandestine factories and the exploitation of vulnerable foreign workers. The seized materials and the detained individuals are now subject to a thorough investigation, while authorities are working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the illegal operations. The impact on the environment and the economy will be assessed, highlighting the need for stronger enforcement and regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future. The integrated effort shows how important it is to deal with illegal waste. The Central Brigade of the General Operations Force reported dismantling illegal electronic waste processing operations in a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies. This operation highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in combating illegal activities. The scope of the operation reflects the extensive nature of the illegal e-waste processing activities, and the actions taken demonstrate the commitment to addressing environmental crimes and protecting public health.\The seizures included a staggering 1,400 tonnes of e-waste, scrap materials, and processed end-products, with an estimated value of RM187 million. The sheer volume of waste underscores the environmental impact of these illegal operations, including the improper handling of hazardous materials and the potential contamination of land and water resources. The operation's focus extends to the exploitation of foreign workers, as 56 foreign workers from China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, aged between 30 and 50, were detained. Investigations revealed that the factories were paying these workers low wages, ranging from RM1,000 to RM1,200 a month, and employing them without valid permits. The illegal factories, which authorities believe have been operating for the past two to three years, reportedly sourced the e-waste from abroad for processing. Authorities are now focusing on identifying the owners of the premises, who are currently at large. The success of Ops Hazard 3.0 highlights the importance of collaboration between different agencies. The Central Brigade GOF commander, SAC Hakemal Hawari, emphasized the collaborative effort involving the Police Air Wing, the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering Unit, the Department of Environment (DOE), local authorities, and the Inland Revenue Board. These agencies are actively working together to investigate and prosecute the individuals involved in these illegal activities. The case is being investigated under a range of laws including the Environmental Quality Act 1974, the Income Tax Act 1967, the Immigration Act 1959/63, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, ensuring that all aspects of the illegal operations are addressed.\The multi-agency raid was carried out across 10 locations in Selangor and two each in Negeri Sembilan and Johor. This geographical spread highlights the scale of the illegal e-waste processing network. The authorities' comprehensive approach demonstrates their commitment to dismantling the entire network and bringing those responsible to justice. The operation also serves as a warning to those involved in similar illegal activities. The enforcement agencies are dedicated to protecting the environment and upholding the law. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the environmental damage and the financial gains made by the perpetrators. The confiscated materials are now being assessed to determine the types of waste and the potential for environmental impact. The detention of foreign workers without permits adds another layer to the investigation, as the authorities look into potential human trafficking or labor exploitation. Furthermore, the authorities are working to recover the unpaid taxes and any potential proceeds of crime related to the operations. The success of Ops Hazard 3.0 is a significant victory in the fight against illegal e-waste processing in Malaysia, and its results serve as an inspiration for future efforts to protect the environment and maintain law and order. The Central Brigade GOF is committed to continuing the fight against illegal activities and to working with other agencies to ensure a safe and sustainable future for all





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E-Waste Illegal Ops Hazard 3.0 Central Brigade GOF Environmental Crime

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