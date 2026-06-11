Malaysia's oil sector benefits from global energy crisis, with potential revenue of RM7 billion

The global energy crisis presents an opportunity for Malaysia to expand its economic prospects in the oil sector, with a potential revenue of RM7 billion. Minister of Finance, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, stated this during his speech at the 'Global Energy Crisis' briefing on Thursday.

Krisis tenaga global memberi kelebihan kepada Malaysia untuk membuka peluang ekonomi baharu dalam sektor minyak dengan potensi perolehan RM7 bilion. Menteri Ekonomi, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir berkata, pembangunan semula fasiliti minyak, gas dan petrokimia di rantau ini dianggarkan menelan kos antara AS$42 bilion hingga AS$58 bilion.

"Ini merupakan peluang yang realistik untuk syarikat Malaysia, khususnya dalam sektor Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE), untuk mengembangkan pasaran mereka di peringkat global," katanya ketika menyampaikan Taklimat Krisis Bekalan Global pada Khamis. Mengulas lanjut, Akmal berkata, industri OGSE tempatan mencatatkan hasil RM94.5 bilion pada 2024, termasuk RM23 bilion eksport, serta menyokong lebih 123,000 pekerjaan.

"Kerajaan bersedia menyediakan sokongan melalui hubungan diplomatik dua hala bagi membantu syarikat tempatan mendapatkan akses kepada projek di rantau ini," katanya. Dalam masa sama, beliau berkata, Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) akan memainkan peranan penting dalam memperkukuh kapasiti syarikat tempatan serta menyelaras usaha penembusan pasaran luar negara. Katanya, agensi itu juga akan bekerjasama dengan Perbadanan Pembangunan Perdagangan Luar Malaysia (Matrade) dan persatuan industri.

"Pendekatan kerajaan bukan sekadar mengurus risiko krisis global, tetapi juga memanfaatkan peluang yang muncul daripadanya. "Krisis ini membuka ruang untuk Malaysia memperkukuh daya saing industri dan memperluas kehadiran di pasaran antarabangsa," katanya





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Global Energy Crisis Oil Sector Malaysia Potential Revenue Development Of Markets Strengthening Of Industry Diplomatic Relations Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC Perbadanan Pembangunan Perdagangan Luar Malays

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