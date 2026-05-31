Malaysia's New Risk Mitigation Code: Platforms Must Combat Scams and Deepfakes

Malaysia's Risk Mitigation Code, effective June 1, 2026, requires online platforms to assess risks, improve moderation, verify advertisers, and label AI-generated content to protect users from scams and harmful material.

Malaysia 's new Risk Mitigation Code officially takes effect on June 1, 2026, under the Online Safety Act 2025, requiring major online platforms and social media providers to implement stronger measures against harmful content, scams, and manipulated media such as deepfakes.

Issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, the code forms part of the government's broader push to strengthen online safety protections for users, especially children and vulnerable groups. The code applies to licensed online service providers operating in Malaysia, including social media services and content platforms licensed under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. The Risk Mitigation Code sets out measures that online platforms must implement to reduce the risk of users being exposed to harmful content.

Platforms are required to assess the risks present on their services and introduce mitigation measures tailored to those risks. The commission said the code was introduced in response to growing concerns over online harms such as scams, child sexual abuse material, cyberbullying, and harmful manipulated content. Under the new rules, social media platforms operating in Malaysia are now required to implement stronger safeguards against harmful content, improve reporting systems, and verify certain advertisers.

Platforms must carry out what the commission describes as suitable and sufficient harmful content risk assessments. This means examining how platform features, recommendation systems, and user behavior may expose users to harmful content. For services likely to be accessed by children, platforms must additionally assess child-specific risks, vulnerabilities, and online behavior trends. Platforms must establish systems that allow users to report harmful content easily.

They are also required to implement procedures for the timely identification, assessment, and removal of harmful content. Enforcement measures may include warnings, restrictions, suspensions, or account terminations against users who repeatedly spread harmful material. The code introduces advertiser verification requirements aimed at tackling online scams and fraudulent advertisements on digital platforms. It also addresses manipulated or AI-generated content resembling real people or events.

Platforms are required to implement measures enabling users to identify such content and distinguish manipulated material from genuine content. They must also provide tools and guidance to help users and advertisers disclose when content has been generated or altered using artificial intelligence. Platforms are required to test and adapt recommendation systems to reduce users' exposure to harmful content.

The commission noted that algorithms can either amplify or limit the spread of harmful material, making their oversight part of the new regulatory framework. Personal data collected or processed for risk assessments and verification measures must comply with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010. The commission said safety measures must be implemented with due regard for users' privacy and personal data rights.

Failure to comply with the Risk Mitigation Code may result in enforcement action under the Online Safety Act 2025. The regulator said the code establishes a minimum baseline for online safety measures while allowing platforms to introduce stronger protections where appropriate. The Online Safety Act and Risk Mitigation Code were introduced amid growing concerns over online scams, child exploitation, cyberbullying, and harmful content circulating on social media platforms.

Industry experts have noted that the new regulations place Malaysia among countries with stringent online safety frameworks, similar to those in the European Union and Australia. The code is expected to significantly impact major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, requiring them to invest in content moderation and user safety features. Smaller platforms may face challenges in compliance due to resource constraints, but the commission has indicated that guidance and support will be provided.

Public response has been largely positive, with consumer groups praising the focus on child protection and scam prevention. However, some privacy advocates have raised concerns about potential overreach and the impact on freedom of expression. The commission has assured that the code will be implemented with due process and that platforms can appeal enforcement actions.

As the June 2026 deadline approaches, platforms are expected to ramp up their preparations, including updating terms of service, deploying AI detection tools, and training moderation teams. The success of the code will depend on effective enforcement and collaboration between regulators, platforms, and users. Malaysia's move is seen as a proactive step in addressing the evolving landscape of online threats, and other countries in the region may follow suit





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