Malaysia's National Pairs Set Stage for All-Malaysian Final Showdown in Men's Doubles at Malaysia Masters

Congratulations to national pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani on their remarkable achievements. They have secured an all-Malaysian semi-final clash in the men's doubles category of the Malaysia Masters. Their journey towards the coveted final spot begins tomorrow, providing an exciting prospect for Malaysian badminton enthusiasts. Keep supporting them and their fellow athletes, as the Malaysia Masters 2026 unfolds.

Malaysia are guaranteed a representative in the men's doubles final of the Malaysia Masters after national pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani booked a mouth-watering all-Malaysian semi-final clash tomorrow.

They advanced with a 21-14, 21-15 win over China's Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xian Yi at the Unifi Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, fifth seeds Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King secured their spot in the last four with a 21-15, 21-19 victory over American pair Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith. The Malaysia Masters 2026, a Super 500 tournament, runs until May 24 and offers a total prize purse of USD500,000 (RM1.98 million)





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Malaysia Masters 2026 China's Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xian Yi Malaysia's Aaron Chia-Soh Malaysia's National Pairs All-Malaysian Final Showdown Unifi Arena Kuala Lumpur China's Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xian Yi Malaysia Masters China's Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xian Yi Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani China's Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xian Yi Wan Arif Wan Junaidi

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