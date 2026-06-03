Malaysia's National Heritage Act: Safeguarding the Country's Rich Heritage

Malaysia's National Heritage Act has been instrumental in safeguarding the country's prominent heritage buildings. However, conserving these centuries-old structures requires meticulous research, careful workmanship, and strict adherence to the Act.

Malaysia's National Heritage Act has been instrumental in safeguarding the country's prominent heritage buildings . However, conserving these centuries-old structures requires meticulous research, careful workmanship, and strict adherence to the Act.

The law protects both tangible and intangible heritage assets, including physical objects, monuments, and sites, as well as language, music, arts, and traditional beliefs. Developers or property owners cannot simply modify or repurpose a heritage building as they wish. Structural Repairs executive director Yong Zi Lip emphasized the importance of preserving the original character of a heritage building through minimal intervention. Conservators like Yong hire skilled workers, source compatible materials for restoration, and meticulously document each step of the work.

To meet the strict requirements, they conduct a detailed assessment of the building, including non-destructive testing, defect mapping, drone inspections, thermographic assessments, and structural evaluations. The National Heritage Act has been effective in safeguarding high-profile landmarks, but smaller-scale heritage assets in small towns and villages may be overlooked despite their importance to local identity and collective memory. Badan Warisan Malaysia president Lim Wei Ling called for a transparent process and criteria for degazettement to be incorporated in the Act.

She also emphasized the need for clearer guidelines and stronger requirements for maintenance to safeguard heritage buildings from deteriorating





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