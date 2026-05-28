Malaysia's NADA to Deploy Specialized Test Kits for Fentanyl and Synthetic Drugs from June

The National Anti-Drug Agency will begin using testing kits nationwide to detect fentanyl and synthetic drugs, especially those mixed into vape liquids, aiming to gather data and enhance enforcement.

The National Anti-Drug Agency ( Nada ) in Malaysia will begin using specialised testing kits nationwide from June to detect fentanyl and other emerging synthetic drugs . This initiative comes amid rising concerns that dangerous substances are being mixed into vape liquid s, posing new challenges for enforcement and rehabilitation efforts.

Nada director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh announced that the kits have already been distributed to agency offices across the country ahead of scheduled enforcement operations. According to Ruslin, the kits are capable of detecting fentanyl, synthetic cannabinoids, cocaine, and psilocybin, the psychoactive compound found in magic mushrooms.

He addressed previous criticism that Nada lacked the equipment to test for fentanyl and synthetic substances, stating that the new kits equip the agency to verify claims made by drug users about what they have consumed. The initial phase will focus on gathering data and conducting tests during operations, with legal actions to follow based on the findings.

Ruslin highlighted that one of the biggest challenges facing authorities is the rapid emergence of new synthetic drugs, particularly those being added to vape liquids. Substances such as fentanyl, synthetic cannabinoids, and cocaine are increasingly detected in vape devices, where users inhale them after mixing into e-liquids. He also urged the public and media to understand the distinction between actual magic mushrooms, which contain psilocybin, and synthetic cannabinoids.

Many users mistakenly believe they are consuming psilocybin-based fungi, but most local cases involve synthetic cannabinoids in liquid form. Ruslin noted that Nada has yet to confirm any fentanyl abuse cases among detainees or rehabilitation patients, but he warned that many users engage in polydrug abuse, consuming multiple substances simultaneously. Such combinations can trigger severe physical and psychological effects, including hallucinations, suicidal tendencies, and erratic behaviour commonly associated with so-called zombie drugs.

To address these challenges, rehabilitation centres nationwide are preparing officers and staff to handle increasingly dangerous and unpredictable behaviour linked to synthetic drug abuse. The deployment of these kits marks a significant step in Malaysia's fight against drug abuse, enhancing the ability to detect and respond to evolving threats in the drug landscape.

The agency aims to use the data collected to inform prevention and treatment strategies, while also pursuing legal measures against those involved in the distribution and consumption of these harmful substances. Ruslin emphasized the importance of collaboration with the public and media to raise awareness about the risks of synthetic drugs, particularly among youth who may be attracted to vape products without realizing the potential for adulteration with potent narcotics.

The initiative reflects a proactive approach to public health and safety, addressing both the immediate need for detection and the longer-term goal of reducing drug-related harm in communities across Malaysia





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fentanyl Synthetic Drugs Vape Liquid NADA Drug Testing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

University of Bristol targets Malaysia’s tech gap with new specialised AI degreesKUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Malaysia’s push to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across industries is highlighting a growing need for specialised digital talent,...

Read more »

Carlsberg Malaysia Pledges RM600,000 to Forest Conservation in Partnership with Malaysia Forest FundCarlsberg Brewery Malaysia has committed RM600,000 to forest biodiversity conservation through a partnership with the Malaysia Forest Fund. The funding will establish a grants programme for environmental NGOs to implement forest conservation projects across Malaysia, focusing on protecting ecosystems, water catchment areas, and local biodiversity. The initiative is part of Carlsberg Malaysia's broader ESG programme, Brewing Tomorrow, and aligns with the company's reliance on clean water for brewing.

Read more »

OPPO Malaysia And Tourism Malaysia Unveils A Partnership That Will Feature Malaysian Culture And Landscapes As WallpapersOPPO Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia have officially unveiled Rediscovering Malaysia Through the Lens, a photography initiative aimed at rediscovering untapped

Read more »

France to deploy 22,000 police officers for PSG-Arsenal Champions League finalPARIS, May 28 — Some 22,000 police officers will be deployed across France for the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal this weekend, Interior...

Read more »