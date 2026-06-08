Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources Backs MACC Probe into Daya Kerjaya 2.0 Programme Irregularities

Malaysian Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan confirmed full support for MACC investigations into alleged fraud within the Daya Kerjaya 2.0 Programme, noting that PERKESO's internal anti-fraud division initially detected suspicious claims during a 2024 data analysis, leading to a year-long probe before referral to the anti-graft agency.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia 's Ministry of Human Resources has voiced its full support for the ongoing investigations by the Malaysia n Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) into alleged irregularities surrounding claims made under the Daya Kerjaya 2.0 Programme.

Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan emphasized the ministry's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and good governance in all government assistance initiatives. He explained that the suspected misconduct was initially uncovered by the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) through its internal monitoring and anti-fraud systems. Specifically, PERKESO's Anti-Fraud, Ethics and Integrity (AFEI) Division identified unusual patterns and potential discrepancies during a routine data analysis in late 2024.

After this detection, the AFEI unit launched intelligence-gathering, surveillance, and detailed investigations to verify the findings and ascertain the scope of the alleged abuse related to the Daya Kerjaya 2.0 Programme. According to Ramanan, the investigation spanned throughout 2025, involving evidence collection, meticulous record examination, and establishing the modus operandi of the suspected fraudulent activities.

The results and recommendations were then submitted to PERKESO Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, who authorized referring the case to MACC for further action. The case was officially transferred to the Perak MACC office in August 2025 and later elevated to MACC headquarters in Putrajaya as the investigation broadened. Ramanan confirmed that PERKESO maintained close cooperation with MACC, providing all necessary documents, records, and information requested by the authorities.

He highlighted that this incident demonstrates the effectiveness of PERKESO's governance, compliance, and anti-fraud mechanisms, stating that the initial detection via internal controls, thorough investigation by AFEI, and subsequent referral to MACC reflect the organization's dedication to protecting public funds and ensuring that government aid reaches its rightful recipients. The minister also praised the professionalism and diligence of the officers involved, particularly those from the AFEI Division, for their roles in uncovering and reporting the suspected abuse.

He reiterated that the Daya Kerjaya 2.0 Programme is designed to generate employment opportunities and improve the livelihoods of Malaysians, especially vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, former prisoners, senior citizens, and other jobseekers re-entering the workforce. Ramanan stressed that any misuse of government incentives constitutes a serious offense that erodes public trust and deprives deserving individuals of essential support.

The ministry, he affirmed, fully endorses stringent measures against any individual or entity found guilty of misappropriating public funds or submitting fraudulent claims. Looking ahead, the ministry, through PERKESO, will continue to enhance governance frameworks, verification procedures, and monitoring systems to prevent leakages and abuse in employment-related incentive programmes.

Additionally, the ministry will maintain close collaboration with MACC and other enforcement bodies to safeguard public funds and ensure that government initiatives are implemented effectively, transparently, and for the benefit of the rakyat





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