Malaysia’s Middle East Stance Well-Received by Iran, US and GCC

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that Malaysia's balanced diplomatic approach to the Middle East conflict, based on international law and peace, has been positively received by Iran, the United States, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries. He highlighted the benefits of maintaining relations with all parties, including the recent release of oil tankers previously blocked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Malaysia ’s carefully calibrated diplomatic position regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has garnered positive reception from a broad spectrum of nations, notably including both Iran and the United States .

This was affirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who highlighted that Malaysia’s approach, firmly rooted in the tenets of international law and a commitment to peace, is also highly regarded by the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The core of Malaysia’s position centers on the assertion that the actions undertaken by Israel and the United States are demonstrably at odds with established United Nations resolutions and fundamentally contravene both international law and ethical considerations.

Initially, there was some apprehension among GCC nations regarding Malaysia’s firm stance, but they have since come to recognize the constructive and principled nature of the position. Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid underscored Malaysia’s proactive strategy of bolstering diplomatic ties with key players in the Gulf region, the United States, and Iran, even amidst a complex and evolving geopolitical landscape.

He emphasized the continued warmth in Malaysia’s relations with the GCC countries, alongside the maintenance of robust diplomatic and economic connections with the United States. Crucially, Malaysia has also diligently preserved its positive relationship with Iran. He specifically pointed to a tangible benefit stemming from these maintained ties with Iran: the successful release of oil tankers previously impeded in the Strait of Hormuz.

While not all seven initially affected vessels have been fully released, a significant portion has been, ensuring the continued supply of oil to Malaysia. He expressed optimism that a complete lifting of the blockade is anticipated in the near future, leading to the full release of the remaining tankers. This incident serves as a practical demonstration of the value of maintaining open communication channels and diplomatic engagement, even with nations facing international scrutiny.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s address at the 10th Better Nation Forum: The Impact of the US-Iran Conflict on Malaysia, held at Menara Dato’ Onn Auditorium, provided a detailed overview of these diplomatic efforts and their positive outcomes. According to Ahmad Zahid, Malaysia’s impartial yet principled stance represents a strategic imperative, safeguarding the nation’s interests while simultaneously strengthening its standing among all parties involved in the conflict and with its international allies.

He characterized this approach as a bold move for a country of Malaysia’s size, demonstrating a willingness to assert its values and principles on the global stage. The ability to navigate these complex geopolitical currents and maintain constructive relationships with diverse actors underscores Malaysia’s commitment to peaceful resolution and its role as a responsible member of the international community.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s remarks were delivered during the forum, which focused on analyzing the ramifications of the US-Iran conflict for Malaysia, highlighting the importance of proactive diplomacy and strategic foresight in mitigating potential risks and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The forum provided a platform for in-depth discussion and analysis of the regional dynamics and their implications for Malaysia’s economic and security interests.

The commencement of the Negeri Sembilan state assembly sitting on the same day further emphasizes the ongoing domestic political processes alongside these crucial international engagements





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