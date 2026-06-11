Malaysia's King Revokes Honor, Tunku Panglima Besar Title Revoked

The news text discusses the revocation of the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota title by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and the revocation of the Tunku Panglima Besar title by Tunku Nadzaruddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim , King of Malaysia , has officially revoked the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota title conferred to the incarcerated former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Isa Samad , carrying the title 'Tan Sri'.

The revocation, effective on June 8, comes in the wake of Isa's conviction on nine corruption charges involving RM3 million, linked to the Federal Land Development Authority's (Felda) investment arm and the acquisition of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak. The 77-year-old former Felda chairman and Umno vice president is currently serving a six-year prison sentence at Sungai Buloh Prison after the Federal Court reinstated his jail term and fine following an appeal.

Meanwhile, Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz has been officially proclaimed as the holder of the hereditary title Putera Yang Empat, specifically the Tunku Panglima Besar, with immediate effect. The proclamation was made during a ceremonial istiadat held at the Balairong Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti, earlier today. The ceremony was officiated by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, who formally conferred the hereditary title upon Tunku Zain.

In an unrelated development, Tunku Nadzaruddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar previously held the position of Tunku Panglima Besar. However, the title was later revoked following his alleged attempt to assume the office of Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that the revocation of the honour is in accordance with Paragraphs XXV and XXVIA of the Statute of the Most Distinguished Order of the Crown of Malaysia, which provide that any conferred honour may be withdrawn if the recipient is convicted of an offence





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Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Isa Samad Corruption Charges Federal Land Development Authority Felda Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites Kuching Sarawak Federal Court Sungai Buloh Prison Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz Tunku Panglima Besar Tunku Nadzaruddin Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja’Afar Yang Di-Pertuan Besar Of Negeri Sembilan Paragraphs XXV And XXVIA Of The Statute Of The Any Conferred Honour May Be Withdrawn If The R

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